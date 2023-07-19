The best swimwear for men in 2023

It might be the gay in me, but every summer I have to buy at least one pair of swimsuits inspired by whatever beach trip I have planned (this year it will probably be Tulum). It has become a seasoned ritual: last month, the CDLP trunks; last year briefs from a fantastic designer from Mexico City, Amoral of Ocelote; the previous year, a trio of Parke & Ronan gay-sentials. Swimwear, more than any other category in menswear, is particularly compelling because of the extent to which designers push the boundaries of men’s swimming each season. This year, they’ve given us an assortment of prints, cuts, fabrics, embellishments, and ways to show off skin like never before. Some styles, such as those of Ludovic de Saint-Sernineven dissolve the gender barrier with bikini bottoms and flip flops needless to say executed incredibly well.

Year after year, I dig into editors’ picks online and I’m always disappointed because their conservation seems to cater to a type of prehistoric man who shouldn’t care too much about how he dresses for the beach. These items feel like they’re just telling us to cover our buttocks and nether regions with water-resistant fabric, and move on; leave the beach style to womenso much to conclude.

Enough! I’m taking matters into my own hands with a list I’ve curated from styles I’ve personally worn and aspire to wear, starting with swim shorts.

I’m joking. Never wear swim shorts. I mean, who wants to swim in cutaway barrel pants? If you need to wear something while surfing to protect your legs, wear a wetsuit (if it’s too hot, wear a wetsuit bottom). More on that later.

Swimsuit From plains to prints, these styles for men are timeless staples year after year.

Nylon boxer swim shorts With a nod to their signature braiding work, these designer shorts are elegantly subtle. Bottega Veneta

Moon Royal short swim shorts This ECONYL fabric, which changes color when wet, is just as amazing as the sustainable brand that makes it. True Tribe implements blockchain technology in the manufacturing process of its products (scan a product’s QR code and you can see every step of its journey, from start to finish). true tribe

swim shorts Probably one of my favorite sustainable essentials brands, CDLP has somehow made incredibly comfortable tiger stripe shorts in burgundy and blue that feel timeless. CDLP

Swim brief No one asked, but I’ve taken the liberty of organizing this section from the least skimpy to the sexiest styles (yes, guys can and should feel sexy by the pool).

Swim brief I have them in their inaugural bright orange color, but I’m obsessed with this sage style that will compliment any tan beautifully. CDLP

Latte Kneibler swim brief This brand is strongly marketed to gay men (no complaints), but don’t let that deter any of our straight allies from their new release which doesn’t have their brand logo embellished all over like the rest of their styles. Designed to look like latte-colored ribbed underwear, if they fit something like their classic briefs (I’m sure they do) then they’re incredibly comfortable. KVRT Stvff

Swim brief with asymmetric opening This rising French brand is one to watch. We’re starting to get a little sexy here with a peek-a-boo slit under the band (also available in white and red), so I’d rate this at 6/10 on the sexy scale. Louis-Gabriel Nouchi

Amoral Fierro swim brief Mexico City fashion is vastly underrated. One of my favorites is Ocelote and the designer, Cesar Flora, offers a complementary swimwear line that pushes the boundaries of men’s swimming. Metal rings hold the front and back together, and the back band detaches to reveal a lower part.lower– Skin of the lower back. Sexy scale: 7/10. Ocelote

Hydra black swim briefs Rick Owens is perhaps one of the most innovative designers. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of his goth-chic runways or not, when Rick pulls out a must-have, it’s a must-have. I have a feeling he did with these briefs that have a large metal Y-shaped tie on the side. Sexy scale: 7/10. Rick Owens

Tanga swim brief This season CDLP has introduced a sexier swim brief with a slightly higher thigh cut than your favorite Speedo. It is also very comfortable. Needless to say I’m here for that. Sexy scale: 8/10. CDLP

Lanzarote lace-up swim briefs At close range: I to like Ludovic de Saint-Sernin. I bought a pair of his inaugural swim briefs at the start of the pandemic, but the size was too small (when I sent them back to Paris for an exchange, the USPS lost them in the mailargh!). The comfort and stimulating feeling of showing a little more skin brings this up to 10/10 on the sexy scale. Sexy scale: 10/10. And for an 11/10, go to a strap. LDSS

Combinations It’s your answer to surf wear that doesn’t involve board shorts.

Combination In collaboration with the Californian brand Vissla, Dior has created this beautiful eco-suit to enhance your surfing experience. Dior x Whistle