Off-Broadway brings old-school glamor to contemporary fashion





Moving from their first location on Broadway Blvd, Off-Broadway is located on Central Avenue near campus and sells vintage clothing. Although they sell suits, the boutique is primarily a vintage store with pre-1980s clothing. However, the two work hand-in-hand, said store owner Susan Ricker. Her goal is to find ways to mix vintage with contemporary fashion. It’s transformative to wear a suit, Ricker said. If you were all vintage from an era, like all the 50s, (you are) in costume because that’s not what I call contemporary dressing. I sell vintage clothing mainly as contemporary fashion. So you are mixing up the eras. Local artist and store employee Jordan Alvarenga grew up visiting the store and said it has become a New Mexico staple. The recycled clothes, Alvarenga said, come with stories from previous owners. Much of the clothing here comes from the people of New Mexico. I find it really special, said Alvarenga. There is a dress story; when there is an older woman with her mother’s dresses, she tells us about her life. We’re all here pretending we’re not listening, but we’re listening. Ricker grew up playing dress up in vintage Victorian clothing, allowing his passion for vintage to start young. She moved to New Mexico to pursue her master’s degree in painting at the University of New Mexico and eventually started selling vintage clothing on the side, Ricker said. I had to decide if I wanted to pursue teaching full-time or if I wanted to do vintage, and I chose to do business on my own. I was just kind of thrown into it and got it, Ricker said. In business for 40 years, store owner Ricker started with thrift coins but said now people bring her finds. The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project has been one of the biggest recent challenges the company has faced, but Ricker said they continue to be profitable. Store employees will also help style customers who walk in. Employee Jakey Onassis said his style icons are 1960s like Elizabeth Taylor and Zsa Zsa Gabor for incorporating rhinestones and prints. I try not to overthink when I do my hair for a client or when I’m doing my own hair, because I feel like when you overthink it’s when you make mistakes, Onassis said. I have a rule. My rule is that things don’t have to match, they just have to make sense. Onassis and Alvarenga said the relationship they have with clients is their favorite part of the job. Alvarenga, who worked in an antique store, said working with clothes was more intimate than with furniture. Enjoy what you read?

When you have a client and they say I want to look like that, I want to be perceived that way, Alvarenga said. to me they are vulnerable. And it's a way to connect with people and see them for what they want to try to get them where they want to be. It's just a very good exchange. It's a bit deeper exchange. Maddie Pukite is the editor of the Daily Lobo. They can be reached at [email protected] on Twitter @maddogpukite

