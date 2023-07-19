Princess Beatrice’s dreamy floral mini dress is on sale for 50% off
The stunning dress worn by Princess Beatrice is available at ME+EM
Princess Beatrice stepped out stunning in a vibrant floral mini dress to celebrate Carlo Agostinellis’ birthday in Mayfair on Friday.
The 34-year-old niece of King Charles III was pictured arriving with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Oswalds, a private club frequented by the royal family.
Do you like her dress as much as we do? You can buy it by yourself from ME+EM, and it just dropped in the sale with 50% off.
With a painterly finish, the brand’s bespoke watercolor floral print is gorgeous for summer and is framed by contrasting white borders.
The mini dress is cut in a very flattering voluminous flare shape with short sleeves that have elasticated gathered cuffs for comfort. As practical as it is pretty, it has a tie belt, a central front zip and even includes two pockets.
Retailing for 275, it’s now on sale 50% off at 137.50 and is still available in sizes 8-14.
ME + ME is a premium brand renowned for its contemporary yet timeless designs. It’s also a favorite of the Princess of Wales who has been spotted in several pieces, from a pink color block midi dress to a chic ruffled collar blouse.
Princess Kate wears ME+EM’s Color Block Silk Dress
Princess Beatrice styled the dress with a raffia bag by Anya Hindmarch monogrammed with her initials and a pair of hot pink crystal-embellished Stradivarius heels (which she swapped for a pair of Chanel ballet flats to arrive and leave the venue). She wore her hair in soft waves and completed the look with fresh and bright makeup.
We love the mini dress worn with statement ballerina flats like Beatrice, but the versatile piece would also work with strappy sandals or even ankle boots as the fall months approach. Bolster it with an oversized leather jacket or add a trench coat for a more formal summer evening.
