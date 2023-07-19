Fashion meets relaxation with experiential designer pop-ups





The Beverly Hills Hotel Enter a world where luxury designer pop-up offer more than clothing, as these pop-ups offer immersive brand experiences that go beyond the traditional store. FFashion houses are rewriting the rules of retail by focusing more on selling clothes than creating unforgettable experiences. The latest trend is experiential designer pop-up that transport you to beach clubs, pools and brand-name restaurants around the world. Want to have fun? Get ready to end your summer in style with this selection of experiential pop-ups. Prada Looking to ignite your taste buds? Make your way to style and mouth watering Prada Cafe in London. This collaboration between Harrods and the famous fashion house Prada promises a delicious dining experience like no other. Whether you crave breakfast, lunch, dinner, small bites or specialty drinks, get ready to savor a delicious array of Italian-inspired flavors. Step inside and be transported to the fashion capital of Milan, as Prada Caff’s meticulously crafted interior mirrors ICONIC Prada boutiques. Every detail, from the Prada-exclusive patterned tableware to the ambiance, has been carefully crafted to evoke the essence of timeless elegance. Put on your favorite Prada dress and take a look at London as pop-up designer will be open until the end of the year. VALENTINO GETAWAY ON THE AMALFI COAST Valentino Escape from your everyday life by traveling to the Amalfi Coast to experience Valentino pop-up beach shop. Hosted by the prestigious Italian hotel, Avino Palace, this luxurious designer haven presents the vibrant Valentino Escape 2023 collection. Discover your dream summer wardrobe, with daring swimsuits, mini dresses, blouses and trendy bags, all adorned with captivating colors and prints. Slip into your new creations and head to the beach club, where bright red Valentino loungers and umbrellas await. Board the next flight to Italy because this pop-up designer is only open until August and you won’t want to miss it. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: BARBIECORE TREND | HIGH FASHION PINK DIOR AT THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL The Beverly Hills Hotel | Dior Looking to fill your summer with a quaint pink experience? ICONIC pink Beverly Hills Hotel collaborated with Dior for the 2023 launch of Dioriveria. Immerse yourself in a world of Dior-infused luxury as the hotel’s pool undergoes a makeover, adorned with all things pink, designer lounges, umbrellas and lounging cabanas. Enjoy the ultimate pool day experience and cool off with delicious treats from the Dior ice cream cart. And if you happen to forget your sun hat, don’t worry! The poolside pop-up is home to a Dior boutique showcasing the coveted summer collection in pink and gray toile de jouy. Don’t miss this deal because the pop-up designer captures the essence of summer bliss, open until early September. FENDI BEACH CLUB IN SPAIN FENDI Embark on a journey to Puente Romano Resort and discover the very first FENDI beach club. Immerse yourself in the captivating tapestry of ICONIC FENDI colors, patterns and stripes, inspired by legendary collections. At the beach pop-up, you can enjoy culinary delights while suspended in FENDI cabanas and alfresco lounges to relax in style. Besides the beach club, there is a pop-up FENDI store featuring the latest Astrology collection and timeless FENDI pieces. Open every day until September, this pop-up designer the experience will be your perfect trip to Spain. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: LIVE LONG, LIVE WELL HOTELS AND SPAS IN MONACO JACQUEMUS ST TROPEZ BEACH FRONT Beach bags, jacquemus collaborated with Indie beach restaurant to provide you with a luxurious beach getaway. Imagine reclining on 1970s-inspired furniture surrounded by lemon-colored accents while taking in the beautiful beachfront setting. Located on Ramatuelle’s Plage de la Bonne Terrasse in St Tropez, this branded beach paradise not only offers relaxation but also a pop-up boutique, allowing you to elevate your luxury experience with a touch of shopping. This pop-up designer is open until October 2023, be sure to pack your Jacequmes beach bag and get ready for an unforgettable summer.

