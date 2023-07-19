Elevate your look with Snover fashion and fragrances

You don’t have to break the bank to look good. That’s the promise of Oakville-based Snover Fashion and Fragrances, which prides itself on offering high-end luxury products at affordable prices to ensure you look as good as you feel.

Founded in 2021 and with a newly opened store at Unit 105 at 358 Speers Rd., it helps businesspeople and other professionals feel confident with its selection of stylish men’s suits, high-quality line of apparel, and unique fragrances.

Equally important to Snover is its commitment to its customers. Its mission is to celebrate individuality and empower people to be confident in their skin, ensuring that your outward appearance is the perfect expression of your inner self.

To that end, its insightful in-store team strives to provide excellent service every step of the way to help its customers find the perfect products for them. Here’s a look at some of the ways Snover brings affordable luxury to everyone who walks through its doors.

CUSTOM SUITS

Made from only the highest quality wool and silk, Snovers suits are designed for everyday use, so you’ll always look and feel as good at the end of your workday as when you first got dressed in the morning. Suits of similar quality could cost upwards of $1,200 at other retailers, double what it costs at Snover.

Available in timeless black, gray and blue patterns and colours, they are designed to be worn with matching trousers and jackets, or to be mixed and matched. This means, for example, that when paired with Snovers selection of classic shirts and other accessories, three suits can be transformed into nine versatile, fashion-forward looks.

Best of all, each costume is individually designed to fit you, so it will never feel loose or tight, allowing you to feel comfortable and celebrate your individuality while exuding confidence and sophistication.

UNIQUE PERFUMES

Snovers’ roots began during the pandemic when she began importing her oil-based fragrances to Toronto from Dubai. Currently, its offerings include six scents for men, five for women, and eight unisex scents that will linger on you throughout the day. These unique scents will get you noticed as you enter a room, but won’t overpower or overwhelm those around you.

These all-natural fragrances use only the purest ingredients to ensure they are brilliant, rich and long-lasting. In fact, sustainability is core to Snovers’ beliefs and plays an important role in how it ethically sources various ingredients for its fragrances and garment manufacturing. He uses only the highest quality materials and ingredients and tests them rigorously to ensure they meet his exacting standards.

STYLISH SHOES

Making sure you look great from head to toe, Snover also has a collection of 14 shoe styles perfect for any occasion. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, its leather lace-up dress shoes are designed to be both stylish and durable and are perfect for that important business meeting where you want to impress. During those regular office hours, its loafers available in 100% calf leather and suede will stay comfortable and won’t cut your heel even after a whole day of wearing them.

And, for more casual occasions, there is a selection of casual shoes that will pair well with chinos, shorts or jeans. They include black side-zip high-tops, brown low-tops, or his classic white sneakers available in several accent colors, and all made from quality leather.

LEATHER JACKETS

All Snovers clothing is developed by a team of designers based in Canada and then manufactured in Turkey. The craftsmanship and quality of stitching is evident throughout its clothing line, but no more so than with its luxury leather jackets.

Timeless investment pieces that will enhance any look, its six offerings come in 100% sheepskin, lambskin or calfskin, with styles ranging from its vintage-inspired Roadster leather jacket to its fashion-forward Rebel suede jacket with an asymmetric front zip and snap-button collar.

POLES AND SUMMER CLOTHES

Rounding out Snovers’ offerings, a stylish clothing line includes solid and patterned dress shirts, plaid blazers and other wardrobe staples. Among its popular items are its structured polo shirts made from 98% cotton and 2% Lycra to ensure they retain their shape and don’t shrink after repeated washings.

Its new summer collection includes a selection of boldly patterned short-sleeved shirts with cotton and silk options that are an eye-catching addition to any outfit or can be paired with matching shorts, which double as swimwear.

To find out more or purchase any of its premium men’s clothing and fragrances, visit the newly opened Snovers store at 358 Speers Road, Unit 105, Oakvilleor go online for Snover.com. Until 2023, new customers will receive a 10% discount on their purchases.

