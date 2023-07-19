An event at the Phoenix Art Museum to celebrate fashion in cinema





Special for independent media FashFilmFete, the premier film festival whose mission is to provide a platform for historically underrepresented voices in film and television, will host the 2nd annual FashFilmFete in Phoenix. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., and will honor the works of acclaimed costume designers Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther) and Patricia Field (Sex and The City). The one-day festival will celebrate fashion storytelling and feature presentations and films where fashion plays a central role in the film’s narrative. “Our goal is always to bring together a global community of fashion and film lovers to explore style in film and its influence on pop culture, fashion design, contemporary art and beauty standards,” founder Mignon Gould explained in a press release. “This year is especially special as we will honor two icons with the first Career Achievement Award in Costume Design.” The 2023 winners Carter and Field receive the 2023 Costume Design Career Achievement Award in Film and Television, respectively. Carter, an Oscar-winning costume designer, has collaborated with Hollywood celebrities ranging from directors Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler and Ava Duvernay to actors such as Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston and Chadwick Boseman. She has costumed over 40 films, including critically acclaimed and award-winning films such as “Malcom X” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, and period films with narratives woven into the fabric of American history such as “Amistad” and “Selma”. She also made history twice with the “Black Panther” franchise when in 2018 she became the first black person to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design, and in 2023 at the 95th Academy Awards she became the only black woman to win two Oscars, with her second win for the “Black Panther” sequel. FashFilmFete also honors Field for his outstanding contributions to the industry. His career began in the 1980s and his boundary-pushing style quickly became synonymous with New York crowds. Her 30-plus costume TV shows included not only HBO’s “Sex and the City,” but also TV Land’s “Younger” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” Other films screened and in consideration for the FashFilmFete awards include: “American Made” directed by Dana Nies; “CityCenterDC – ‘Celebrating You'” directed by Dean Alexander; “Finishing” directed by Pabli Stein and Sebastian Muro; “Franciacorta – A Golden Feeling” directed by Enea Colombi; “House Of Mystic Magic” directed by Alexander Miguel; “How to Handle Fame” directed by Tiffany Ike; “The Missing Piece” directed by Hitaali Dharamshi; and “The Power is Yours” directed by Urivaldo Lopes. Visit fashfilmfete.com.

