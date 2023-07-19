The wet naked dress of Megan Fox in Forest Shoot





Leave it to Megan Fox to suddenly drop an incredible series of photos on her subscribers, in a mystical forest where she pretends to be a fairy. Following the debut of the Osree green thong she chose for the shoot, Fox shared snaps of a drenched nude dress that was nude in color and sported details such as a lace trim, lace-up bodice and a row of frilly buttons down the center. While the number could have been opaque on the hanger, the Transformers star took it for a dip in the stream so the fabric was entirely sheer, baring her nipples and the curves of her body. Photographer Cibelle Levi also shot him from a distance, standing in the water with the back of his dress unzipped to reveal his buttocks.

Hairdresser Igor Rosales-Jackson weaved white feathers and a purple butterfly into Fox’s long red hair and makeup artist Jenna Kristina painted on a very wrinkled pink lip and dark eyeliner and eyebrows. Fox’s manicure resembled frog or snake skin, while her pedicure was pure white and accented by a silver toe ring. Her latest accessory was her silver nose stud, as she opted for an otherwise minimalist look, letting her straps fall off her shoulders. “a fourth house bull sun,” Fox captioned the photos of her dress on instagram, inviting Christine Quinn of “Selling Sunset” to post the “IM DEAD” commentary. She will surely not be the last to leave her mark. Fox, 37, recently added several finger tattoos and a snake stomach tattoo to his growing collection. In June, she supported fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (with whom she recently reportedly had a rocky relationship) at her concert in Berlin in a bodysuit and plunging tights. Before that, she celebrated her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in a plunging LaQuan Smith gown with a completely sheer bodice. Scroll up to click once more on the series of photos of Fox in an ethereal nude dress.

