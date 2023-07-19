Fashion
Its Black Book pivots to Wrapd.ai to attract more male customers
About 10% of app users are men, a number that has increased with offerings from brands such as luxury carmaker Porsche and financial services giant Citibank.
We want to be genre-neutral and reach out to a wider audience, and that will also be very beneficial for our retailers, says Stevanja.
Other investors in the round include former NAB banker Andrew Hagger, who also recently ran the family’s investment vehicle Forrest Tattarang, and Islero Capital chief executive Samantha van Gelder.
The app previously raised about $4 million, but attracting investors in the last round was a challenge, Sasi says.
It was a long and tedious process this time around. We could not have raised [money] in a more difficult climate. But it has allowed us to focus on how quickly we can achieve profitability.
Launched in November 2021, the app has 70,000 downloads and 20,000 active users. It offers flash discounts and cash back on purchases from retailers such as The Iconic, Selfridges, Farfetch and Net-A-Porter.
Customers can receive 5% of their purchase price as cash back at brands like The Iconic, for example, or use promo codes to access exclusive discounts at Australian fashion brands like Bec + Bridge, Camilla and Marc and Sir the Label.
Direct marketing rather than expensive advertising
Pitching for brands and retailers is a more direct digital marketing strategy than advertising through tech giants such as Facebook and Google, which raise prices, Sasi says.
The addition of .ai to the app address is a nod to the highly personalized shopping experience Wrapd aims to deliver, using artificial intelligence to deliver more personalized recommendations to customers.
Our business model was specifically designed so that consumers see brands that really resonate, instead of being bombarded by those who spend the most on advertising, says Stevanja.
The company uses two revenue models. Some retailers offer affiliate links for a rental fee and refund affiliate fees on purchases. Those who are not in the affiliate space pay a fixed fee to appear on the platform. Neither model is preferred by the app, giving consumers a variety of offers.
Digital advertising is more expensive than it has ever been, she says. Having a one-stop-shop for new collections, flash sales and discounts makes sense for brands.
We’ve seen many brands invest heavily in email marketing, but it’s very static, you have to click in and out. It’s not a great experience for customers. The app and website are organized and feel very personal.
It’s this combination of editorial and retail that the pair say sets the platform apart.
With Stylerunner, we haven’t reinvented the sports store, says Stevanja. We took the concept and did it beautifully. And we knew we could do it in the savings space.
There are some great savings platforms for the middle market, but they didn’t speak to us, so we knew they didn’t cater to our demographic.
Stylerunner, one of the first online retailers to carry a variety of athleisure brands, went live in 2019 (Ms Sasi left in 2015). The business was acquired by the ASX-listed retail group behind chains such as Hype and Platypus Shoes, Accent Group. Ms Stevanja stayed until 2021.
The funding round has led to a desktop version of the platform that buyers around the world can access (previously the app was limited to Australian users).
Wrapd should be the platform all brands in the world think of for discounts, Ms. Stevanja said. That’s our goal, and we think it’s very much in line with how people shop today, by browsing visually.
