Iran’s morality police have resumed dress code patrols





Less than a year after protests erupted when 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini died in custody for allegedly wearing a loose hijab, Iran’s morality police are resuming controversial patrols wearing the headscarf, the BBC reports.

The US State Department has described Iran’s morality police as an organization that “arrests women for wearing ‘inappropriate’ hijab and enforces other restrictions on free speech”.

According to the BBC, she will resume patrolling the streets to impose a specific dress code on women under Iranian law, which requires women to cover their hair with a hijab (headscarf) and wear long, loose-fitting clothes that hide their body shape.





Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest.

Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty



The decision to resume patrols comes despite recent protests against it which began in response to the death of Amini who was arrested last year and taken into police custody after allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Hours later, she was transferred to a hospital in a coma and died two days later.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that Iranian police claimed Amini had a heart condition. Her family, however, disputed this assessment, saying she had no heart disease and that bruises seen on her body indicated she had been tortured.

Amini’s death sparked mass protests across Iran, with protesters themselves facing violence and even death.





Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained during the protests, with the Iranian government suspending its morality police patrols while apparently seeking to reassert its strength in public life.

As a means of protest, many women have stopped wearing the hijab altogether, while the Iranian government and law enforcement agencies have installed security cameras in a bid to crack down on those who disobey.





People gather to protest the death of Mahsa Amini.

Getty



The BBC reports that Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi confirmed on Sunday that patrols had resumed and were meant to “deal with those who unfortunately ignore the consequences of not wearing the proper hijab and insist on disobeying standards”.

Besides those killed in the protests, Iran has also executed protesters following what Amnesty International called “a grossly unfair trial that bore no resemblance to serious legal proceedings”.

These executions are designed by the Iranian authorities to send a strong message to the world and to the Iranian people that they will not back down to nothing to crush and punish dissent, “said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director of Amnesty International for the Middle East and North Africa, in a declaration of May 2023.” In the absence of a solid international response, the authorities will continue to delight deadly for the Iranian people.

