Chinese e-tailer Temu sued fast fashion rival Shein in the US
Temu hangs out fellow Chinese e-merchant Shein in court for trying to oust her from the US fast fashion market. In a trial deposit in MassachusettslLast Friday (July 14), Temu alleged that the $66 billion giant is Bfind manufacturers in exclusive contracts, even impose fines to work with his rival.
Shein dismissed the lawsuit as without merit and said he would fight him, but today (July 19) Temu doubled down on his claims. Ina statement to ReutersTemu said so To been the target of Sheins illegal exclusion tactics since they were launched in the United States in 2022. With reference to antitrust lawsuitTemu said he had to resort to legal measures to defend its own and his rights as Merchants of Sheins escalation of attacks.
Shein was launched in the United States in 2017 and appreciated first mover advantage but Temu caught up. The rivalry between super cheap retailers hwent from price wars to legal battles.
Last December, three months after the launch of Temu in the United States, Shein dragged his rival to US federal courtaccusing him of hiring social media influencers to make derogatory remarks about Shein in their promotionsand impersonate the Shein brand online.
Temus takes dominance from Sheins, by the numbers
75%: Shein share part of the ultra-cheap fast fashion market in the United States
8,338: Fast fashion manufacturers supplying or selling on the Shein platform who had to run eexclusive-deat oneagreements, according to the Temus lawsuit. These represent 70 to 80% of traders able to supply this market
$30 billion: 2022 Sheins sales, which beat the likes of H&M and Gap
Over 10,000: Lists of products that Temu has declared to have to withdraw because of Shein’s anti-competitive regime
3,000 yuan (about $45):Handsome Temu says Shein charges breach of agreements
Quotable: The Temu Choking Shein Effect
The intent and effect of Shein’s anti-competitive behavior is to exclude Temu so that Shein can charge consumers higher prices while offering a smaller selection and lower quality than Shein would if it faced competition from Temu.We fear a trial
Shein and Temu distance themselves from China
As US-China tensions rage, the two online retailers try to shed their Chinese identities to succeed in the West.
Founded in Nanjing, China in October 2008, Shein assigned Singapore as headquarters last year.
Temus’ parent company, PDD, also owns Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduowas founded in China, but this recently registered as a business in Cayman Islands. In May, a month after expand Temus operations to EuropePDD has moved its headquarters from Shanghai, China to Dublin, Ireland.
One more thing: US scrutiny of Shein and Temu
A April U.S. Congressional Committee Report raised several red flags regarding Shein and Temu, including exploiting trade loopholes; concerns regarding production processes, supply relationships, product safety and the use of forced labor; and violations of intellectual property rights.
