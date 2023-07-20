How to Dress Best (and Worst) in Lubbock, Texas





I recently saw an interesting question posted on Lubbock's Reddit Page: Good morning! I'm from Connecticut and I'm going to Lubbock University as a freshman this fall. I haven't spent much time in Texas so I don't know what kind of clothes I should bring. Their question was mainly about how to dress for the weather, much to the amazement of the locals, who know that the weather can be practically anything if you stay here long enough. Extreme heat, sub-freezing temperatures, rainless weeks and torrential downpours. There were plenty of great answers about how best to kit out for the Lubbock weather, which we'll get to, but I'd also like to take this opportunity to talk about a few style essentials that make great wardrobe investments in this area. Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash So what's worth spending a little money to look your best in Lubbock, but also prepare for the worst? I absolutely have a #1 item. It's expensive, but definitely worth it. GOOD BOOTS Photo by Sandra Cris on Unsplash Photo by Sandra Cris on Unsplash I have a pair of black Tecovas that look fantastic, work with almost any outfit and will probably last me a lifetime. I should note that the boots work with any outfit specifically in Texas and also work for all occasions. That might not be true elsewhere, but I like that it's true here. Boots are also a practical choice in most weather conditions. You don't have to go "cowboy" with your choice of boots, but why not? You're in Texas, enjoy. Then there is an item that we will all need, especially in the summer. LARGE SUNGLASSES herbert-goetsch on unsplash.com herbert-goetsch on unsplash.com Sunglasses that you will actually wear and not lose are a great investment, even if you have to buy prescription glasses. We've got a high UV index here, and it's worth it to save you eye strain on very bright days, which can happen any time of the year. LAYERS, LAYERS, LAYERS Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash That was the best weather advice Lubbock Redditors had to offer – dress in layers, especially during our harsh early spring and late fall days that see a huge variation in temperatures from morning to afternoon. BE YOURSELF, BABY Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash Unexpectedly, I discovered that the "big" cities have a more uniform fashion sense than Lubbock. Last time I was in Austin on 6th Street, people were dressed so similarly it was becoming a cult thing. Boring! First Friday Art Trail is a particularly good time to bring out your most avant-garde fashion. And nobody cares about your choices, but people will give you compliments when you nail your look. For all Lubbock newbies, enjoy your time here. Also remember sunscreen.

