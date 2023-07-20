Male grooming is booming. here’s why





Men’s grooming is booming. According to data collected by market analyst firm Statista this year, the global men’s grooming market is expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028, up from nearly $80 billion in 2022. The same market was worth around $74.8 billion in 2021. So what’s behind the growth?

As a kid in the 90s, I vividly remember the unique approach with which men’s personal care products were sold during the first men’s grooming boom when Gillette reigned supreme, football star David Beckham was everyone’s favorite metrosexual, and serums were just a blink in the eye of the three-step diet-obsessed industry.

Products infused with heavy masculine scents were invariably housed in black packaging, perhaps with flashes of yellow, blue or green neon, and multi-function messaging in one was prevalent. The assumption was that men knew and thought little about the female act of self-care, so the emphasis was on convenience above all else.

Today, thanks to changing notions of masculinity, the dominance of social media, and a host of brave new poster boys perpetuating the idea that it’s OK to take care of yourself and, therefore, express yourself as a man, the potential for exciting new growth in the men’s grooming landscape is nothing short of exponential.

Beyond the multiple paradigm shifts, however, the growth of male grooming has also been aided by a wider spread of education on the subject, according to dermatologist Dr. Maryam Zamani. Male grooming has expanded substantially because men are better educated to understand skin issues and therefore use products better suited to their needs, she said via email. The skincare industry has also helped educate men on what products they should use in their regimen.

Brands, in turn, are getting smarter about how they market to men, focusing on active ingredients and product efficacy while avoiding hyperbole and overtly masculine packaging. Consider the success of The Ordinary, a brand that sells affordable, single-ingredient products in genderless packaging. Ordinarys’ parent company, Deciem, reported profits of $460 million in 2021, and some 38.68% of visitors to its website are menaccording to digital data agency Similar Web.

It’s true that men are becoming more aware of the importance of taking care of their skin (and are more and more willing to invest in their skin), dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams says via email. But they stay minimalist for the skin, opting for evidence-based staples like retinoids with added benefits.

According to Dr. Caroline Brooks, founder of The Glass House, an inclusive salon and spa based in Dubai, the biggest growth areas in the men’s grooming industry are hairstyling, custom grooming sets and beard grooming. men invest more in products like oils, balms and conditioners to keep their facial hair healthy and sleek, Brooks said. This trend is fueled by the desire for an appearance that is both rugged and polished, and by the notion that a well-groomed beard enhances masculinity and self-confidence.

However, it is skincare that dominates, the sector constituting a part 45.6% of the global men’s grooming market. Men are realizing the importance of proper skin care and are embracing cleansers, moisturizers and anti-aging products, Brooks says. This trend is driven by a combination of factors, including increased awareness of the benefits of skincare and changing societal norms that encourage men to take care of their appearance.

In China, a market where famous young men stare at the public from billboards with seemingly glowing skin, the men’s skincare market is also booming, Tiffany Ap reported recently for fashion companywith Foresight Industry Research market analysts predicting a value of more than 20.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) by 2026, up from 12.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) in 2020.

This growth is supported by a strong upward trend for sports and exercise, Ap wrote. In recent years, with the Covid-19 lockdowns, skincare has become more of a priority for both men and women, and since restrictions were lifted, there has been a strong desire to get fit and indulge. As a result, many brands are educating consumers to do pre- or post-sport skincare routines, focusing on cleansers, acne-fighting products, or products that carry SPF.

When it comes to the influence of social media on the growth of male grooming, it’s TikTok that has led the charge. Just scroll through the app to stumble upon countless male-focused get-with-me videos and how-to guides showing how to get the latest haircuts, like the rise of the e-boy induced by Tikok, a contemporary take on the central boy band that dominated the 90s.

According to industry publication cosmetics company, there was a 389% year-over-year increase in TikTok video views around men’s skincare search terms like #menskincare (462 million) and #mensskincareroutine (28 million), while the hashtag #mensgrooming received 1.9 billion views. On Instagram, the latter hashtag was used on some 3.2 million posts.

The influence of social media on beauty standards has had a significant impact on men’s approach to cosmetic treatments and skin care, says dermatologist Dr David Jack. With the rise of Instagram and TikTok, where appearance is heavily promoted, I have found that younger men have become more aware of their appearance and are increasingly seeking cosmetic procedures to enhance certain features.

A notable trend that has grown in popularity is the use of Botox and fillers, especially in the jaw area. Over the past few years, I have seen the proportion of men registering for treatments at my clinic increase significantly. Indeed, our last audit showed that men represent 32% of our patient group.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that over the past 20 years there has been a 99% jump in men receiving injectables, which are defined by The Plastic Surgery Clinic as non-surgical, minimally invasive treatments that can improve your appearance in very subtle and natural ways.

Men’s cosmetics also continue to gain popularity. Data published by Ipsos in March 2022 suggests that 15% of 1865-year-old heterosexual men in the United States currently use masculine cosmetics and makeup; and a further 17% would consider using it in the future.

Thanks to the groundbreaking work of brands like Pleasing, cobbled together by Harry Styles to sell genderless nail polish, and dedicated men’s makeup lines from Chanel and War Paint, this new frontier of the men’s grooming empire is only set to expand.