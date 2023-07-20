Duchess Sophie looks “absolutely stunning” in a detailed navy tunic dress





Duchess Sophie’s detailed tunic dress in navy and gold was the perfect royal look as the Duchess eschewed her typical style. On July 18, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended an event in Windsor hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event was organized to celebrate Shakespeare’s work on the 400th anniversary of the publication of the first Shakespeare Folio. For this high-class affair, Duchess Sophie’s detailed tunic dress was the perfect look as the Duchess stole the show in Etro’s navy and gold V-neck woven midi dress. The dress was tunic style and featured unique details on the collar, chest and skirt. It looks like the Duchess borrowed a leaf from Queen Camilla’s style book, as a tunic dress is a favorite style of Queen Camilla who has often been photographed in this type of dress for engagements. (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans loved this look on Sophie and many took to social media to complement the Duchess and her style. “Oh, that’s absolutely stunning. She’s stunning,” one commenter said. “I love the dress and the color! It really suits her 👏,” said another. “This might be one of my favorite Sophie looks,” said a third. Yet another complementary fan even claimed that this might be her best look yet! “This will be one of my best looks on her. The style suits her well,” the commenter said. (Image credit: Getty Images) Along with this dress, Sophie wore the ‘Cleo’ clutch in blue by Sophie Habsburg and the navy suede ‘Romy 85’ pump by Jimmy Choo. These designer items helped bring the navy ensemble together and added a designer vibe to this understated luxury look. In keeping with her typical style, Sophie’s jewelry was gold and matched the gold details of her dress. Sophie wore the Halycon Days Hammered Jewel Torque Amethyst & Gold bracelet and Hammered Jewel Torque Pearl Ivory & Gold bracelet stacked on her wrist. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales are big fans of this bracelet style, and both royal women own the bracelets in a variety of colors.

