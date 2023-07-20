Alix Earle Is A Shiny Gold Girl In A Dupes Glitter Sheer Dress Boutique





Since the major assassination of Alix Earle on the pink carpet of the Barbie world premiere of the film, we’re sure she’s actually a living, breathing Barbie doll. Alix posted photos of her little girls’ trip to Montauk, and she looked ethereal in a sparkly, sheer maxi dress from which she accessorized with a gold bracelet and earrings, and a metallic silver handbag, which can be seen in the background of the photo. The golden hour sunlight shone on her face, giving her skin a beautiful and glowing AF look. Her domed blonde hair was curly and voluminous. “Summer is summer #girlstrip,” she captioned her snap. “This dress!! I need it,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Absolutely brilliant always!!!!!” another user commented. Alix’s last girly trip was a few weeks ago, when she and her BFFs took their iconic trip to Europe. The girls started their three-week trip in Ibiza, then went to Positano, then Santorini, and kicked off the vacation in Mykonos. One of our favorite looks from the trip (and it was *such* a tough choice because they’re all so pretty) has to be this funky multicolored triangle bikini, which she wore under a neon green sheer dress with a rosette on the hip and a long thin piece of fabric wrapped around her neck. She also wore the cutest earrings with orange blossoms. She posted the look on her Insta, captioning it “A walking highlighter.” “The hottest highlighter ever,” the former commented. The single person contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. “She’s really destroying the house,” said Xandra Pohl, Alix’s best friend.

We want to make this our brightest summer yet, so we’ve found a few dupes of Alix’s sparkly dress to add to the cart. Shop similar styles of Alix’s Golden Hour Dress Brina superdown short dress Meshki Waverly Strapless Rhinestone Midi Dress – Nude Princess Polly Donelli champagne mini dress Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

