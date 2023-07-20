Fashion
Footwear brands find success at Projects Smaller Format show in New York
The Project men’s trade show was in full swing this week in New York, as the event marked its return to the smaller format show.
The trade event, held by Informa Markets Fashion, brought together around 50 footwear, apparel and accessories brands between July 17-19. Continuing its trend of not being known as a strictly men’s show last year, this year’s event featured a slew of fluid brands spread across the show, mixed in with other vendors.
It is known as a men’s event, Edwina Kulego, vice president of men’s development and international business at Informa Fashion Markets, told FN during an interview at the event. I don’t think I can ever change that connotation. But it’s a show for everyone.
Kulego said the team selected brands that they thought would resonate with shoppers, rather than choosing only those that identified as menswear brands. While the show was mainly comprised of clothing brands, footwear brands such as Sesa Footwear, Sperry, Paraboot, Bed Stu, Diadora and others were in attendance, mostly showcasing products for Spring 24.
Overall, exhibitors were pleased with the turnout for the event, although some brands noted that they weren’t completely off the hook when it came to ongoing industry issues such as excess inventory and order delays.
It’s great to see unique shoe brands in small venues like this,” said Jason Wiese, vice president of sales at Studio bed. It makes it a bit more intimate.
The label, which offers handcrafted vegetable-tanned leather products, has remained mostly immune to supply chain slowdowns because it has its factory in Mexico, Wiese said. However, the brand has been somewhat affected by rising inventory in the retail market.
Italian heritage brand Diadora also noted the advantage of having its factory in Italy and producing shoes in Europe. We don’t really know supply chain issues the way others do, said David Greenwood, a representative for the brand.
Brian Stone, senior account manager at Sperry, said his brand’s biggest challenge right now is excess inventory on the market.
As the pandemic emerged, a wave of products began to arrive and with the [economic downturn], everyone reduced, says Stone. So the combination of the two means overstocking shoes right now and having to move them around and get rid of them because you’re paying storage fees and so on with a lot of products.
At Project, Sperry has focused on a new cooperation with Japanese retailer Beams Plus, who introduced Sperrys circular vamp oxford (CVO), its first non-slip deck shoe.
For Paraboot, North American sales agent Cameron Shirvani told FN that the brand has had to deal with order backups through Covid and beyond, but is now getting back on track to ship deliveries to retailers.
Were working through everything with them. And thank goodness for the retailers, they just deal with their delivery delays, they wait to receive them and they work with us,” Shirvani said.
Going forward, shoes will be a big focus for Project, which is expected to return to the same location next year.
Kulego said it specifically looks for shoe brands that live in a more fluid category and can work for a variety of different consumers, like Birkenstock, which was at the show the year before.
It’s just about convincing them that they have a home here, Kulego said. And were working on it.
