Harry Styles’ ‘Daylight’ music video made him join a circus: Watch – Billboard

The sun is shining on Harry Styles fans. At noon ET on Wednesday (July 19), the Grammy winner released the music video for his Harry’s house “Daylight” track.

In the Tanu Muino-directed video, Styles roams the circus grounds, interacting with acrobats, stilt walkers and clowns in between demonstrations of his impressive weight lifting, riding and tightrope walking abilities. At one point, he takes the form of a magnificent yellow bird, flying through the sky in a feathered leotard after being shot down by a giant cannon.

If this news is creating a bit of deja vu, don’t worry: Styles has actually already directed a music video for “Daylight,” though the most recent take is likely a bigger-budget project than the first. Last year, the pop star teamed up with James Corden to make a three-hour “Daylight” video for just $300, using a random apartment of unsuspecting fans as the set.

“I can’t stress this enough: it was James’ whole idea,” said the Dunkirk the actor joked behind the scenes of the Corden-directed project in May 2022. “I was in a Christopher Nolan movie. Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do ‘Carpool Karaoke’? »

The new and improved version of “Daylight” follows the music videos for “As It Was”, “Late Night Talking”, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and, most recently, “Satellite”. All five tracks are from Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s housewhich arrived in May 2022 and debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Styles is currently set to wrap up her Love on Tour trek after a nearly two-year run starting in September 2021. She has only one show left on the schedule: Saturday, July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Watch the “Daylight” music video above.