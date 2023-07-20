Puma Teams Up With London Design Studio For 1960s-Inspired Floral Golf Collection | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Ahead of The Open Championship, Puma released an eye-catching capsule in collaboration with London print shop Liberty. Using archival prints inspired by those in the company’s over 100-year-old archives, the line features a blue and green floral botanical pattern on golf shoes, hats and apparel for both men and women. Here is a preview of the Puma Golf X Liberty collaborative collection, available now.

As with many limited edition Puma collections, the shoes are cutting edge in style and versatility. Remixing the men’s Ignite Elevate golf shoe and the women’s Ignite Malibu shoe, both feature the flora and fauna print on the shoe’s heel and outsole. The men’s version is predominantly white with a gold-accented Puma logo on the side for an understatedly sophisticated finish. With a green lining on the midsole and the inclusion of the print on the shoe’s tongue, the women’s navy version has been given a sportier, more youthful upgrade for this collab.

The menswear line includes the all-over print on golf shorts and a polo shirt, as well as more muted pops of florals on two eucalyptus green tops that cleverly complement the dark pattern.

“For this exclusive golf apparel, footwear and accessory collaboration, we hand-selected an elegant botanical trailing from the Liberty archives, said Pere Bruach, Liberty’s senior designer.

All featuring full pattern designs, the women’s collection consists of a sleeveless polo shirt, a zip-up sweater and a skirt. Designers have alternated between large versions of the print on the sweater and micro-print iterations on the skirt and polo, showing off the versatility of the pattern and giving golfers a bit more room to play with scale fashion prints in on-course looks.

This collection is where golf meets art and fashion, said Mike Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer, PUMA Golf. It’s a real new approach to casual luxury, which reflects the nature of The Open Championship. It is a prestigious showcase for course-ready elegance with the authenticity of the host city, Liverpool.

Ideal for matching with clothing or worn on its own to enhance a simpler look, the collection produced three capsa reversible bucket hats, a women’s visor and a men’s baseball cap.

