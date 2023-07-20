Megan Fox Gives Off Goddess Vibes In Shredded See-Through Sheer Dress | Hollywood





‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress Megan Fox is making waves with her recent steamy astrology-themed photo shoot, where she poses daringly in a sheer knit dress with nothing underneath. Megan Fox stuns with confidence in a sheer mesh dress. (Instagram/ Megan Fox/ Cibelle Levi/cibellelevi.com) The photos, featuring the alluring Black Moon Lilith, caused a stir on social media, with netizens showering her with compliments, calling her a ‘goddess’, ‘queen’ and ‘princess of the jungle’. In her latest Instagram post, Megan captioned the photos with “Lilith Rising” and added a black moon emoji, indicating her connection to Black Moon Lilith, which represents the lunar apogee, the farthest point of the Moon from Earth. According to Refinery29, Black Moon Lilith signifies our carnal desires and the need for empowerment, adding an enigmatic touch and deep meaning to the photo shoot. A thirsty follower commented, After seeing this, Lilith isn’t the only thing rising. Another wrote, Her Divine Feminine Gift. I can’t breathe, added one. The sultry photoshoot in the woods, in collaboration with photographer Cibelle Levi, first started getting attention over the weekend when Fox shared photos of herself balancing gracefully on tree branches in a shimmering green Osree bikini ($165). The actress captioned the images with “the forest is my oldest friend”, establishing a connection with nature and its surroundings. Her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, couldn’t help but comment on the jaw-dropping photos. In response to one image, where Megan strikes a captivating pose on a tree branch, MGK playfully writes, “if that’s what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it mutilate me.” On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress shared footage of herself bathing in a creek, wearing a sheer corset dress that was completely drenched. The wet and wild look has captivated her fans yet again, and she continues to receive an overwhelming response from her admirers. Despite her stunning and daring appearance and the positive reactions from her followers, Megan has been candid about her struggles with body dysmorphia. READ ALSO | Ads in, basic out: Netflix says goodbye to $6.99, $9.99 basic plans in the UK and US In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for their 2023 issue, she explains how she never sees herself the way others see her and admits she never really liked her body. Till Death’s star photoshoot in the forest showcases her at her most captivating and powerful, drawing inspiration from the mystical symbolism of Black Moon Lilith and the enchanting allure of nature.

