Essence Beauty joined the beauty conference with the panelists Gladney, Terrence Boulanger And You have Andersonanimated by Aevin Dugas, to share their texture, style and hair trauma on the Essence BeautyCon panel. Men’s hairstyle videos on TikTok have over 5 million views. Whether men have streaks, buzz cuts, curly or straight cuts, dyed hair or wavy perms, men’s signature hairstyles are an extension of their DNA, identity, brand image and a form of self-expression.

At the All the Buzz: The Revolutionary Power of Mens Hair panel discussion, Aevin Dugas, three-time Guinness World Record holder for Best Afro Woman, spoke with industry-leading men about what their signature hairstyle says about them, where their haircare started and the process for maintaining it all. From barbershops to hair growth, read on to catch all the buzz around men’s hairstyling at BeautyCon.

The barber shop is how black men are introduced to hair care from their youth, through beauty regimens like lineups, haircuts and fades. The hair salon is a sacred ritual space where I discovered my hair identity, Averis said. I learned to beautify myself as a man.

Beauty for black men is more than shaving cream and a razor. From an early age, some as young as two years old, sit at the hair salon for their first haircut. By getting to know your hair as the barber or hairstylist identifies your curl pattern, hairline, and texture, it’s easy to come up with keywords about how you should feel about your crown. During early conversations about hair, however, Averis discusses how young men can be susceptible to trauma in barbershops if the texture or length of their hair is stigmatized or viewed as girlish or unmanly.

From loose curls to locks, tight coils to afros, the black hair community is the most diverse, your identity is just right for you. I can’t do anything to make you feel better with my texture, Aevin said. Texturism, the discrimination of your natural hair texture, encourages hair damage and self-hatred in the black community, including the use of excess heat and perms. When I went natural, I wondered why my hair was permanently straightened, Aevin said. There’s a reason I do this, so little girls don’t have to go through what we do, we’ve been through a lot to be natural.

For New Orleans Gladney, her hair has always been a representation of her black identity. My hair is one of the biggest commitments I’ve ever made and ever broken, Gladney said. Through all of these phases of growth, my hair means that I am still here, that I continue to grow, and that the changes I have made throughout my life show through my hair. The trial-and-error process to confirm her signature bow hairstyle took about 4-5 attempts at techniques before locking onto a repeatable method.

The panelists all have longer hair to engage in different styles. You can use Honey Rosemary Mint Oil or take biotin for hair growth, but you have other complementary hairstyles to speed up the process if you prefer. Gladney has locked his hair for hair growth, but as for Terrance, he just lets his hair grow out untreated. With hair care products like mental picture, SheaMoisture And As I amprioritize the health of your hair and remember that you are black, and so is your hair.

Your hair, the way it is, as it grows from your scalp, is wonderful and beautiful and no matter what space you get into your hair, it has power, Averis said.

Visit BeautyCon the Essence Fest edition on essence.com to learn more about the latest black beauty panel.