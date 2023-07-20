Connect with us

Fashion

These 5 Floral Dresses Look Like They Came Out Of Reformation

If you’re like us, you spend at least half an hour a week drooling on Reformation dresses and dream of adding them all to your wardrobe. The ultra-popular brand is known for effortlessly cool dresses with pretty prints and flattering silhouettes.

As coveted as dresses are, many of the most popular will cost you between $200 and $500 in other words, more fantasy than reality for many of us.

Now for the good news: tons of adorable dresses are available with the same iconic Reformation look at just a fraction of the price. We’ve spotted the best floral options online, including lookalikes for some of our favorite Reformation pieces. And each one costs less than $50. Scroll down for five floral dresses you’ll definitely want to get your hands on before summer ends.

1. Cider Floral Ruched Maxi Dress$34

Credit: Cider

This pretty maxi is so close to the Bryson Reformation Dress it’s honestly hard to tell the difference. It comprises sheer off-the-shoulder cap sleeves, smocked back and sweetheart neckline all Reformation brands that make almost every body type look amazing. And, like the Reformation version, the Cider dress is fitted at the top then opens from a high waist to a flowing A-line skirt. The delicate blue floral print will have you feeling like you’re sitting on a wraparound porch sipping sweet tea on a lazy summer afternoon.

2. Kutumai Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress$44.99

If you’re going for a more boho aesthetic, this dress is definitely your vibe. As the Reformation Lace Dress, it lands in that perfect spot between sweet and sultry. Both have the same puff sleeves, a deep slit and a long, full skirt. Kutumais also takes a long front tie that brings together a tiny keyhole at the top of the square neckline. Trendy sleeves work just as well off the shoulder as they do on the shoulders. Get it in one of 21 different floral prints and solid colors.

3. Wild Fable Tie Back Midi Dress$28

Credit: target

Available at Target, this midi spaghetti strap gives Reformation Pennington And Juliet vibrations to a path more affordable price. The V-neck has subtle gathers at the top to give a bit of texture. There is also a cool cutout at the lower back, surmounted by long trailing ties. It is available in sizes XXS to 4X, with adjustable spaghetti straps for the perfect fit. Along with that brown floral print, it’s also available in mustard yellow, bright blue plaid and basic black.

4. Sicily Commence Floral Memory Foam Dress$38 (original $42)

Credit: Begins

You will look timeless in this elegant square neck maxi. It has the same straps as the Reform Dress Nadira, giving a pretty feminine look. The Commense version also has a matching tie belt at the waist. Its fitted, fitted silhouette opens near the hem for a fun, ruffled touch. We love the classic floral print, mostly because it makes us feel solid next to Bridgerton.

5. Yobecho Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress$39.99

This flirty mini is a fun boho take on the Reform Tanis Dress. It hits mid-thigh with a ruffled skirt and ruffles on the calves and above the hem. Below the bust is a smocked panel that encircles the entire bodice and gives a flattering and comfortable fit. Like the Tanis, this version features a deep sweetheart neckline. It’s available in 23 different prints, so stock up on at least a few.

