Kylie Jenner showcases her toned curves in a bodycon dress and workout gear in sizzling social media snaps

Kylie Jenner showed off her amazing toned frame in her latest set of sizzling social media snaps on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old reality star wowed in a figure-hugging green dress and revealing workout gear as she posed up a storm.

The social media powerhouse, who recently reunited with Jordyn Woods, captured in exclusive DailyMail.com photos, also left a short message in the caption of her post to explain that she was “posting them now before they get lost in my camera roll”.

Jenner kicked off her photo series by stunning in the skintight green dress worn over black lace underwear while posing for the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics co-founder accessorized with earrings that gave her outfit a little sparkle during the photo shoot.

The influencer then wore a green bra top that showed off her toned abs while taking a shot at her gym.

She paired her top with matching shorts that clung tightly to her curvy thighs during her workout.

The social media figure also shared a close-up image of her chest to show off one of her gold necklaces on her Instagram Story.

Jenner then donned a flowing light gray dress as she relaxed on a lounge chair and made the most of a sunny day.

The entrepreneur accessorized with a single necklace and earrings, both of which added elements of sparkle to her look for the day.

She also included a photo to show off her amazingly toned back, which was on display while she wore the dress.

The reality TV personality then included another shot of herself relaxing on a long couch, and she changed to a cropped yellow tank top for the photo.

She paired the light tone of her shirt with a pair of skintight sky blue jeans as she posed for the snap.

Jenner opted for a black and white sleeveless top worn over dark jeans while posing for a photo taken in what appeared to be a bathroom.

She accessorized with several rings and a belly chain that offset the dark tone of her clothes.

The social media personality donned a light beige long-sleeved shirt and several rings while taking a drive in another snap of hers.

The entrepreneur’s gorgeous brunette locks have remained flowing for many of her shots.