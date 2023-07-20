Fashion
Elaborate duct-tape dress is a $10,000 winner for LA teen
A Los Angeles teenager who designed and made a Marie Antoinette-style ballgown made entirely of duct tape was named Wednesday as the winner of a national scholarship competition.
Karla Torres, a graduate this spring from Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Boyle Heights, won a $10,000 scholarship after garnering the most votes for her dress in the contest’s online poll.
Torres, 18, was named a finalist last month for the 23rd edition Stuck at the ball scholarship contest sponsored by Duck Tape, a trademark of duct tape. As a finalist, she had to compete against five other teenage seamstresses for the votes.
The 18-year-old said she found out last week that she had won the grand prize but had to keep the news a secret until the official announcement.
I’m so excited, Torres said. I just really wanted to tell people.
She was, however, able to tell her immediate family, including her mother, who she says helped bring her pink, white and gold dress to life.
We started jumping up and down, she laughed, reminiscing about the moment with her mother. It’s crazy, it doesn’t seem real.
The Torres dress, an intricate design with detailed lace and flowers, was inspired by 18th-century French art she saw on a trip to the J. Paul Getty Museum. Her design will soon be on display at Duck Tape’s Ohio headquarters, she said, along with past winners.
My dress is going to go all over the country, Torres said. It’s a national competition. … Being selected as the only Californian, and more precisely even [from] Los Angeles and Boyle Heights is really cool.
As the first in her family to go to college, Torres said the $10,000 scholarship would be a huge help even with significant financial aid. She said it’s been overwhelming trying to figure out all the different costs and fees she’ll have to pay for her freshman year at a school at California State University.
But she knows one thing, her first purchase with the scholarship money will be a new laptop.
I really want a new laptop because the old one I have is a bit rusty and very slow, she said. She doesn’t even remember exactly when she got it, but sometimes in college, she said.
She plans to study business marketing in college, ideally in the fashion industry. She said she hopes this pageant and the accompanying media attention, even parents in Mexico have seen her dress featured in the news, will help propel her onto the court.
After this competition, I hope to intern in a fashion company in the future, said Torres. This is something that interests me and will always interest me.
Out of more than 200 contest entries, the Torres dress was selected as one of the top five dress designs. Another top five tuxedo finalist was chosen with Ian Hernandez Rojas of Taylorsville, Utah winning with a suit that honored his Salvadoran roots.
From going viral on social media to achieving media interviews, the top 10 finalists gave it their all, said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, the company that markets the Duck Tape brand, in a statement. With so many talented teenagers entering this year’s contest, the competition was high, but Karla and Ian really exemplified how ordinary material, like Duck Tape, can be transformed into a nifty outfit.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-07-19/los-angeles-teen-wins-national-scholarship-contest-for-duct-tape-dress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
