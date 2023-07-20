editorial | The fashion materials revolution is here to stay

Over the past 10 years, some $3 billion has been invested in fabric innovation by the fashion industry, generating excitement around next-generation materials like mushroom leather, lab-brewed fibers and recycled textiles.

But earlier this month Bolt Threads, which is backed by Stella McCartney and Kering, halted operations after years of high-profile promises. In response, BoF columnist Kenneth Pucker spoke out about the barriers preventing new materials from reaching scale in an opinion piece. But it would be a mistake to write off the sector.

What next-gen materials startups were witnessing now is the usual course of events when an emerging sector emerges from an early hype cycle. Were in for a shake-out, and companies with real solutions will.

The reason is that the demand and the opportunity are real. Brands need new materials with low environmental impact to meet bold and public climate commitments. And 92% of US shoppers say they would purchase a product made from next-generation materials, and a significant number are willing to pay extra to do so, according to a recent study. investigation by North Mountain Consulting Group for Material Innovation Initiative, a next-generation materials think tank. Simultaneously, consumer appetite for fashion and luxury continues to soar, requiring new sources of materials to fuel growth.

Although the materials we commonly use may seem ingrained, the fashion and luxury industries are constantly transformed by innovation. Take polyester, which in less than 100 years has become the most used material in fashion. The adoption cycle is only accelerating. More recently, recycled polyester has reached 15% of this market, according to Textile Exchange. Lab-grown diamonds already represent around 10% of all diamonds sold. Fur has become a misstep.

What differentiates new materials that fail from those that succeed is the combination of product quality and scalable manufacturing. These are principles that must be woven into the DNA of products from day one of development, as well as into the mindset of the team that brings that product to life. Not all start-ups can master this. Achieving these principles requires focus and patience that can often be lacking in Silicon Valley.

When the necessary time is spent developing new materials, the rewards can be enormous. Just look at the high-performance Dyneema fabric, whose parent company sold for $1.5 billion last year. Or the 2021 IPO of Spinnova, a maker of wood-based fibers and waste. Among other things, these successes have helped spur massive investment in this space.

The Material Innovation Initiative estimates that there are now more than 100 next-generation materials companies. Consistent with venture-backed companies across all sectors, 2021 saw a sharp increase in capital invested in next-generation materials, followed by a decrease from 2022 to 2023 due to rising interest rates. While many start-ups are doomed in this new funding regime, many next-gen materials companies continue to raise funds successfully; in Mycelium alone, MycoWorks raised two rounds during the business downturn. Last month, Ecovative, another startup in the industry, raised more than $30 million.

The question of quality

The materials commonly used today are there because they are extraordinarily good at what they do. There are technical materials, such as nylon, whose strength is expected when grabbing a bag strap made from it. And there are other materials, like leather, that we expect to look good and subtly transform over time as they live with us.

Next-gen materials that have stalled have struggled to compete without mixing fibrous ingredients with plastic to help mimic characteristics like strength and durability. If mushroom and herbal innovators try to hide behind sustainability claims while cutting corners with plastic to rush their material to market, they will never see true adoption. The market is speaking clearly and the message is important: consumers and brands will not sacrifice product quality for the perception of sustainability.

But after years of research and development, more and more products are gradually coming to market that offer durability in addition to quality. At MycoWorks, it took three decades to develop our unique approach of using mycelium as actual leaves of cultivated biomaterial, rather than an ingredient mixed with plastic. The resulting natural feel is what has helped attract the interest of companies such as Herms, Ligne Roset and General Motors.

It was difficult. We haven’t always made great products, but today our materials reach quality standards that seemed unattainable even a year ago. That’s why our partners have helped us build a fully funded factory, now built, that will produce millions of square feet of fine mycelium starting later this year. These volumes will finally allow mycelium to make real collections of them and not just capsules from pilot production volumes with our brand partners who share the patience needed to bring great new products to market.

why is it important

As consumers demand sustainable products, brands are now faced with the need to find ways to meet aggressive sustainability goals.

According to many of the world’s largest luxury companies, leather is responsible for around 50% of their overall carbon emissions. For companies like LVMH, Kering and Richemont, there’s simply no way to deliver on their climate commitments without addressing leather.

Certainly, working to make the existing leather supply chain more sustainable is necessary and feasible. But focusing solely on existing leathers overlooks other trends facing the industry: that more and more luxury goods customers are hungry for exciting new materials and responsible products. There is market stress moreover, with a tight supply of the highest quality skins colliding with a growing demand for handbags.

This is a supply chain ready to be reinvented, and every segment has a role to play. Re-engineering nature to create biomaterials consumers love requires a long-term commitment to the humble yet rewarding journey necessary to move this industry forward, together.

Matthew L. Scullin is the CEO of MycoWorks.

