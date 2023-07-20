Chinese state media denounces Hot Kids style in children’s fashion





Several state-run media in China have criticized an emerging fashion trend targeting children, which includes the promotion of trendy children’s clothing styles on social media platforms. These advertisements have been criticized in commentary by media outlets such as Peoples Daily, Legal Daily and Beijing News for being representation of minors in suggestive poses and expressions on e-commerce and social media platforms. The trend has popularized clothing such as microskirts, backless shirts and crop tops among young children, raising concerns about the sexualization of minors. Experts have warned that the impropriety associated with this trend could have a negative impact on the well-being of children. They also stated that such advertisements could lead to risks legal consequences for companies selling and promoting such clothing, as well as for parents who actively engage in sharing photos of their children wearing these provocative styles to get attention. Comments pointed out that the trend of hot kids style on social media, which involves exposing more underage bodies, contradicts the fundamental principle of prioritizing comfort in children’s clothing. According to Peoples Daily, the trend has had an impact on kindergarten students, with many now expressing a desire to wear mini-skirts and actively seeking the psychological thrill of being noticed by others at an exceptionally young age. Since the beginning of this summer, a wide debate against this trend has erupted on several social media platforms. Many have expressed outrage that hot kids style has become a buzzword for children’s clothing online, while videos criticizing these trends has raised fundamental questions about whether this is the freedom of minors to dress as they wish or a deeply concerning moral issue. Don’t you think the buzzword “hot kids style” goes hand in hand with paedophilia? You may think your children are young. But the bad guys don’t care if your kids are young, commented a user on Weibo. In its commentary, Peoples Daily criticized marketers and parents for using children to attract more traffic online. More revealing dresses and a stronger sense of contrast mean a greater possibility of attracting attention. The question is: what do the children get out of it? he stated. According to the Legal Daily, the trend is silently affecting and influencing the aesthetic sense of children. It can actually trigger children’s psychological development prematurely and harm their general physical and mental well-being, the publication quoted attorney Ni Na, a partner at Beijing Yinghe law firm, as saying. Publisher: Apurva. (Header image: VCG)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1013340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos