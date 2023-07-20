Fashion
See Megan Fox in a drenched sheer dress that shows it all
Megan Fox leaves very little to the imagination with her latest series of Instagram posts. In a single day, the Spend4bles The star racked up an intimidating 3,472,448 likes on a four-photo carousel that not only highlights a trip to the forest, but also her excellent physique. The images in question are quite revealing, and it’s no wonder her soaking wet (and see-through) dress is driving the internet crazy. We consider you warned that there are certainly NSFW pictures below!
Although Megan Fox isn’t quite shirtless in the first pic, she might as well be. Her soaking wet dress clings to her body like cellophane, and the comments section is full of praise and adoration for this bold display of her body.
Makeup artist Jenna Kristina even expressed her praise, telling Fox that “even her feet are beautiful,” referring to the fourth photo in her Instagram post.
Just four days ago, Megan Fox posted another set of photos taken in the forest, but there’s a distinct lack of clothes, soaked or not, in this particular instance. In a post titled, “The Forest Is My Oldest Friend,” Fox can be seen crawling up a large tree branch wearing an almost microscopic green bikini and staring fiercely at the camera as if she was truly channeling her inner tigress.
This fourth installment in the Expendables franchise marks Megan Fox’s first appearance alongside the proven ensemble cast of the first three films.
Fox’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, has the most prominent comment on this post, and didn’t parse his words when he said, “if this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it mutilate me.”
Modeling aside, Megan Fox has been pretty busy these days. While she’s certainly getting a lot of attention on Instagram for her most recent (and eye-opening) wilderness trips, it’s worth noting that she’s also got a full slate of releases ahead of her on the cinematic front. Not only Johnny and Clyde see a version from May 5, 2023, but Spend4bles is also set to hit theaters next September.
Megan Fox in Consumables
This fourth installment in the Expendables franchise marks Megan Fox’s first appearance alongside the tried-and-true ensemble cast of the first three films, but she plays a big role with her portrayal of Gina, a CIA agent who happens to be Lee Christmas’ ex-girlfriend.
Looking ahead, Megan Fox will also show her dramatic side in the upcoming sci-fi thriller SK Dale, enslavement, which is currently in active production. At this point, many aspects of the plot and production are under wraps, but we do know that Fox will take on the role of an artificially intelligent fem-bot who becomes sensitive and hostile towards her owner.
This isn’t the first time Megan Fox has worked under Dale’s direction in a feature film, and we’re excited for new developments as they continue to work together in this capacity. If you want a preview of what’s to come, 2021 Until death would be a good place to start, as it highlights just how well Fox and Dale work together in the thriller genre.
Despite its limited release and relatively low budget, Until death got a 90% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and definitely deserves a watch.
In the meantime, if you can’t get enough of Megan Fox, you might want to consider taking a trip to the forest to find her.
