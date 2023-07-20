And Just Like That Episode 6 Fashion Recap: Blizzard Style

This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of the second season of And Just Like That.

Few who have walked the muddy streets of New York during a blizzard would see the falling snow as an invitation to high fashion, but And Just Like That is set in the land of Carrie Bradshaw.

In the new episode, the city is hit by a powerful snowstorm, but the protagonists have places to go. Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) discusses her film at the Museum of Modern Art. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Che (Sara Ramirez) have to go to Widow Con. And Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is out in the snow searching for pharmacies on a complicated motherly mission to help her daughter Lily.

Ahead of episode 6, members of the New York Times style desk discussed the exposed coats, patterns, and earmuffs that were sometimes barely visible through the flurry in the series’ latest episode.

Jeremy Allen Valentinos Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Moncler coat rack is a highlight of this episode for me.