Fashion
And Just Like That Episode 6 Fashion Recap: Blizzard Style
This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of the second season of And Just Like That.
Few who have walked the muddy streets of New York during a blizzard would see the falling snow as an invitation to high fashion, but And Just Like That is set in the land of Carrie Bradshaw.
In the new episode, the city is hit by a powerful snowstorm, but the protagonists have places to go. Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) discusses her film at the Museum of Modern Art. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Che (Sara Ramirez) have to go to Widow Con. And Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is out in the snow searching for pharmacies on a complicated motherly mission to help her daughter Lily.
Ahead of episode 6, members of the New York Times style desk discussed the exposed coats, patterns, and earmuffs that were sometimes barely visible through the flurry in the series’ latest episode.
Jeremy Allen Valentinos Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Moncler coat rack is a highlight of this episode for me.
This gigantic coat, with its feather-like wingspan, reminded me, ironically enough, of the Carries Teeny JW Anderson pigeon purse. What could be more New York than Carrie Bradshaw dressed as the city’s unofficial avian mascot?
Callie Holterman I too gasped when I saw this coat. Are you telling me she had this in her closet earlier this season when she had nothing to wear to the Met Gala? When Rihanna herself arrived at the Met in 2021 wearing a puffy Balenciaga dress with a giant train?
AND I can’t shake the look (and walk) of Lisa Todd Wexley. It was the only set that really pushed the plot forward and allowed her to arrive camera-ready at her speech at MoMA.
Vanessa Friedman Lisa Todd Wexley’s bedazzled balaclava and chenille fringed cape win. We weren’t going to let a little snow stop us, that’s true. At the other extreme of the bomb cyclone style was Che in their lumberjack hat and jacket.
Katie Van Syckle Yes, closely followed by Steve, heading home.
Madison Malone Kircher I believe you mean the only person suitably dressed for the weather.
AND Does anyone remember checks being as abundant in Carries’ wardrobe as they were in this season of And Just Like That? This episode opens with her in a black and white plaid blouse for a Zoom call and features both large-scale plaids and more traditional houndstooth coats later on. In Episode 5, her plaid coat and striped kaftan basically caused a bicycle accident.
VF And the Mirandas heart pajamas?
MMK Miranda’s heart pajamas were great, but how are they going to signal that it’s February in the next episode?
KVS I really liked Carries’ chunky pink knit sweater, which it looked like she wore in her pajamas.
AND Wears a water flight suit at the Apple Store, paired with the Suede ankle boots by SJP which she also wore in episode 5, made me smile especially because a leg was strangely tucked into the boot. I must say that I miss the most ridiculous and whimsical Carrie from Sex and the City of yesteryear.
CH The look was made even more ridiculous by the setting: the Upper East Side Apple Store, an unmistakable Beaux-Arts building on Madison Avenue that was once a bank.
VF I still think Seema is the only character who has developed an identifiable, grown-up style, and she was on display again, as Jeremy said, at the Apple Store, where she was a symphony in taupe with a very fabulous, well-placed ostrich feather necklace. Give him credit for the consistency.
MMK I’d gladly let her book my Hamptons house for the summer.
AND Later, Nyas’ massive brown earrings at her dinner party also stood out only because Dr. Wallace is, like Miranda, a character who slips under the sartorial radar with his more earthy, down-to-earth ensembles.
VF She has her own look. Wish we could see more.
AND In effect. It made me want to go back and revisit some looks that might have eluded us like, say, the JW Anderson quilted Etro pants and colour-block heels which she wore so casually in Episode 5.
VF In the meantime, though, we can all hold our breath for the Aidan style! Will it be different? Will it be the same? Inquiring minds want to know. Bets?
AND Shows Instagram account teased a photo of Aidan in a belted jacket with pockets and purple pants, holding hands with Carries (gasp!) as the two inexplicably walk down the middle of the street. Carrie, meanwhile, wears a thunderous Barbiecore cape (wait for it to be more checkered).
CH Carhartt, but in a carpenter way, not a Carhartt WIP x Marni path. Although we heard that Aidan sold his furniture business to West Elm in this episode, so who knows!
Vanessa Friedman, Jeremy Allen, Katie Van Syckle, Madison Malone Kircher And Callie Holterman contributed report.
