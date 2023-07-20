Sonam Kapoor’s airport look in long dress, sneakers, baseball cap is the way you should dress all monsoon: Watch | fashion trends





Sonam Kapoor’s fashion prowess knows no bounds. The star wowed the internet with some incredible style moments on the red carpet. However, while we love her appearances in glorious dresses, embellished sarees, or designer lehengas, we love that her airport look alike. Case in point: Sonam’s latest airport cut in a long red dress and matching long jacket. Scroll to check it out. Sonam Kapoor wears a long dress, sneakers and a baseball cap at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor at the airport Sonam Kapoor at the airport in a red ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor arrived in Mumbai recently after attending the Wimbledon match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Today, Sonam flew out of Mumbai in a striking red ensemble – a long dress and a long jacket – complete with cool accessories. Its style statement is how you should dress this summer/monsoon. The stylish maxi dress with a matching shrug to create a coordinated look is an airy and elegant fit perfect for hot and humid weather. Sonam Kapoor’s airport look decoded This red maxi dress by Sonam Kapoor features noodle-shaped straps, a plunging V-neckline, an airy silhouette and a long hemline. She layered the ensemble with a matching jacket featuring exaggerated puff sleeves, an open front and a midi hemline. Sonam accessorized the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers, a printed white baseball cap, a black textured handbag, gold rings and hoops. Finally, she chose open braids, winged eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, feathered brows, blush, mauve lipstick, mascara on the lashes, radiant highlighter and a contoured face for the glamorous choices. On the work front Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in the movie Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in leading roles. This marked Sonam’s return to acting after a long hiatus. She was on maternity leave.

