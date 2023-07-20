Menswear brand Louis Stitch raises Rs 5 crore in pre-Series A round, ET Retail

Representative picture

New Delhi: Menswear brand Louis Stitch has raised Rs 5 crore in conglomerate Space World Group’s pre-series A, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The startup plans to use the funds to increase its product portfolio in the menswear segment and expand its retail capabilities across India. Furthermore, the brand expects to reach a gross revenue of Rs 100 crore by the end of FY24.

Amol Goel, Founder and CEO of the company, said, “With this round of funding, we are committed to delivering on our promise to deliver a line that meets all Indian men’s fashion needs, under one brand, while expanding our retail presence in India to deliver a world-class retail experience to customers. This investment from Space World Group will take our offline retail expansion plan to new heights and reach all major markets in cities with new product offerings.

The company plans to launch its first branded outlet with a wide selection of apparel, accessories and footwear. It also plans to expand its commercial presence in major metropolitan cities throughout this fiscal year.