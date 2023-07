Megan Fox Wears Sheer Knitted Black Maxi Dress During Forest Photoshoot

Megan Fox continues to heat up our Insta feeds with stunning snaps from a fantastic fairy-world inspired forest photoshoot shot by photographer Cibelle Levi. The 36-year-old actress has been dropping photos from the shoot all week, and each look just keeps getting better. In her latest set of photos, Megan is seen posing in a sheer mesh black maxi dress with purple butterflies and white feathers adorning her waist-length amber hair. “Lilith on the rise,” she captioned the post. Fans also left love for the Jennifer’s body star in his comments section, writing “She’s a goddess and she knows it” and “It gives divine feminine”. Others even jokingly referred to Megan as mother nature herself. Other photos from her fierce forest shoot include NSFW snaps of Megan in a sheer, wet white dress and a tiny, sparkly green string bikini. The latter even drew thirsty comments from her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it mutilate me,” the ‘Pressure’ hitmaker wrote. The comment comes after reports that Megan “seems a lot happier” since reconciling with the musician. “They have done a lot of work to strengthen their relationship again and are back together,” said an anonymous source. Peopleadding that Megan wore her engagement ring again. While Megan made a cheeky statement with the black dress that draped her figure in the Mother Nature-inspired photos, we couldn’t help but notice that it would make a sick bikini cover-up for the next round of our summer festivities (or our own mesmerizing photoshoot with friends the Megan Fox). Of course, we’ve scoured the web for the cutest and cheapest dupes so you don’t have to. Find our favorite picks below! Shop Megan’s Knit Cover-Up Dress NFASHIONSO Crochet Tassel Beach Wear Cover Up Big size MakeMeChic 2 Piece Cover Up Beach Swimsuit Big size Boohoo Crochet Maxi Beach Dress Now 60% off Lulus Waiting for Vacay Black Crochet Sleeveless Swimsuit Cover Up play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Deputy Editor Sam is Associate Editor at Seventeen, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health and beauty. When she’s not blushing her cheeks, you can probably find her live-tweeting or doing SwiftToks.

