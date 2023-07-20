Fashion
Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line is now valued at $4 billion
Kim Kardashian’s flattering shapewear brand skimmed entered his billionaire era about four times.
With Skims having raised $270 million in a recent funding round, the company is now valued at $4 billion. Investors valued the company at $3.2 billion last year, The New York Times reported.
It’s only been four years since Kim Kardashian and her business partner Jens Grede brought Skims into the world. The plan has always been to make the company the next big brand.
It has grown rapidly and we are so proud of it. We had a really good stream of product launches, Kardashian told the New York Times.
Skims initially sold shapewear exclusively to its customers, but ventured into a wide variety of apparel like swimwear and loungewear. They plan to sell menswear in the fall.
The company also plans to open physical stores in Los Angeles and New York next year.
Skims is on the right track
Skims has made a profit since its launch in 2019, but according to its managing director Jens Grede, Skims has only now become profitable. The company is expected to make $750 million in sales this year, up from $500 million in 2022, according to The New York Times.
While the majority of its sales, around 70%, come from Millennials or Gen Z, only 15% of its sales come from items purchased outside of the United States. Eleven million people have joined waiting lists to buy Skims’ most popular items over the past year, Grede said.
What has attracted investors to Skims recently is its growth trajectory and popularity, Grede said. Wellington Management led the latest funding efforts, but other participating companies include Greenoaks Capital Partners. Existing backers are D1 Capital Partners and Imaginary Ventures.
Skims has maintained unprecedented momentum since the brand’s inception. We are delighted to partner with the brand to support it through this crucial stage of growth, said Michael Carmen, co-head of private investments at Wellington.
Lead by example :Kylie Jenner is ready to open up about the Kardashians’ body image issue. It’s too late?
One day Skims plans to go public
Of all the Kardashians ventures, Skims is one of her biggest hits. Kardashian and her business partner remain major stakeholders in the business.
While the company has had to contend with supply chain disruptions during the pandemic that have made it difficult to source fabrics for its garments, the bigger issue now is inventory management as the company expands its offerings and opens physical stores.
The company’s valuation, Wellington’s involvement and the hiring of a chief financial officer raise questions about when Skims could go public.
Kardashian and Grede are in no rush to take the company public, but investors have shown interest in consumer-facing businesses in recent months.
At some point in the future, Skims deserves to be a public company, he told The New York Times.
SKIMS was credited with saving this young woman’s life
The only thing that kept Angelina Wiley from bleeding after being shot four times on New Years was her Skims bodysuit, she said on ICT Tac in May.
Wiley and his friends stepped out to ring in the New Year in Westport, Kansas City. They called in a Lyft to get them all home safely, but were caught in gunfire, according to the GoFundMe page created.
All of Wileys friends managed to get to safety while she didn’t. She was hit by three bullets, one of which remained inside her body. Wiley suffered a ruptured bladder, a cracked pelvis and required medical attention to recover the bullet still lodged in his abdomen, the GoFundMe post states.
It was so tight on me it literally kept me from bleeding, Wiley said.
Wiley went on to say that she recommends the product and will purchase more.
I mean I should wear it every day. It’s like a bulletproof vest for women. Call it fate or call it Jesus, I’ll call it Kim, Wiley said.
After followers tagged Kardashian in Wileys video, the Skims co-founder responded to the video with a wowww followed by a praying hands emoji, Cosmopolitan reported.
Skims followed Wylie to give her a refund and a discount after telling her viewers it was her first time wearing the bodysuit. They’ll also be sending him more Skim tracks, Cosmo reported.
