



Kate Moss and satin dresses go hand in hand. The ’90s supermodel and it-girl is synonymous with silky, midi-length camisoles that exude effortless chic. But the most recent one she wore to host a Diet Coke Break by Kate Moss party was more striking and feisty than ever, which could be considered her very own “revenge dress” moment. MORE:Kate Moss’ Most Unforgettable ’90s Looks READ:Lila and Kate Moss’ most stylish moments © Instagram/@katemossancy Kate Moss at Galvan London The 49-year-old threw the party to celebrate Season 2 of ‘Love What You Love’, the campaign she launched as Diet Coke’s creative director. For the occasion, she wore a mermaid red dress by Galvan London which boasted an ultra chic open back and maxi length. “The most important part of this style is how it comes to life in motion,” Galvan co-founder and chief creative officer Anna-Christin Haas said in a press release. “The bias-cut silk glides over the body in galvanized waves before falling fluidly to the floor, while the style’s soft silhouette contrasts with its architectural neckline. This dress was designed to be worn by women of all ages, shapes and sizes. Anna-Christin also said “Pandora embodies the identity of feminine confidence and heightened sensuality,” and the confidence most certainly oozed from Moss. The picture-perfect images were shared by Kate’s agency and Diet Coke’s Instagram account the day after her ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack’s wedding to Anna Cleveland, the daughter of famous model Pat Cleveland. (We’re sure it’s all very friendly, their daughter Lila was at the wedding after all.) MORE:Models of the 90s: where are they? READ:Did Meghan Markle just have her own ‘dress revenge’ moment? © Instagram/@katemossancy Kate has been the creative director of Diet Coke since 2022 “Actions speak louder than words” certainly rings true when talking through her sartorial agenda. In December 2022, Meghan Markle had her own possible revenge at the Ripple of Hope awards. She stole the show in a white Dior Bardot dress which critics said was in retaliation for the criticism she faced following the trailer for her Netflix documentary. Harry and Meghan broadcast. The original “revenge dress” was of course This Black bardot mini dress that Princess Diana wore to the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 after her husband Charles, then Prince of Wales’s TV confession of adultery. Who is Jefferson Hack? Jefferson founded Dizzy19-year-old magazine, featuring famed photographer Rankin. At the time Hack was a student at the London College of Printing (now known as the London College of Communications). He also founded Another Magazine and Nowness, an independent luxury lifestyle video channel in partnership with LVMH. © Fred Duval Jefferson Hack and Kate Mossin 2001 When did Kate Moss date Jefferson Hack? Kate dated Jefferson for three years from 2001 to October 2004. They had daughter Lila Moss in 2002, who closely follows in Kate’s stylish role model footsteps. They say revenge is best served cold, but we’d say it’s best served in the form of an exquisite hold that lingers on the lips long after…

