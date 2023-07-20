M&S just released the perfect summer 29 midi dress and we got to see Kate Middleton wearing it

Play as the Princess of Wales in this M&S floral dress

Princess Kate has the dreamiest collection of summer dresses. A floral midi paired with luxe sandals is a look she’s perfected over the years and is suitable for both royal engagements and casual wear in the warmer months.

Floral print dresses from high-end brands like True to the brand to the statement Prada numbers in vibrant prints, they’re so flattering and easy to style.

Kate’s exact parts are notoriously hard to get, but a floral midi dress ready for summer we think she’d love to drop into Marks & Spencer – and she’s just 29.

This timeless wrap dress is adorned with a delicate ditsy flower print and cut in a flattering, figure-hugging fit with a v-neckline and slim tie at the waist. It’s made from stretch jersey for ultimate comfort.

Available in sizes 6 to 24, it retails for a very affordable $29.50 so anyone can get a look fit for royalty for less. But you’ll have to be quick, its trending online and selling fast.

Princess Kate usually wears her floral midi dresses with her Castaer espadrilles which feature elegant ribbon ties, or her similar Russell & Bromley wedges with a delicate ankle strap.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wears Faithfull the Brand floral midi dress

For more casual occasions, we’ve seen her pair them with her trusty classic white Superga Cotu trainers for the Spring/Summer season.

If you can pick up the M&S dress, you can also accessorize the versatile piece with chic strappy sandals or a pair of luxe leather slides. Add a tote for the office or a raffia bag for the beach – the options are truly endless.

Shop more of our favorite midi dresses