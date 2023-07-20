M&S just released the perfect summer 29 midi dress and we got to see Kate Middleton wearing it
Play as the Princess of Wales in this M&S floral dress
Princess Kate has the dreamiest collection of summer dresses. A floral midi paired with luxe sandals is a look she’s perfected over the years and is suitable for both royal engagements and casual wear in the warmer months.
Floral print dresses from high-end brands like True to the brand to the statement Prada numbers in vibrant prints, they’re so flattering and easy to style.
This timeless wrap dress is adorned with a delicate ditsy flower print and cut in a flattering, figure-hugging fit with a v-neckline and slim tie at the waist. It’s made from stretch jersey for ultimate comfort.
Available in sizes 6 to 24, it retails for a very affordable $29.50 so anyone can get a look fit for royalty for less. But you’ll have to be quick, its trending online and selling fast.
Princess Kate usually wears her floral midi dresses with her Castaer espadrilles which feature elegant ribbon ties, or her similar Russell & Bromley wedges with a delicate ankle strap.
Princess Kate wears Faithfull the Brand floral midi dress
For more casual occasions, we’ve seen her pair them with her trusty classic white Superga Cotu trainers for the Spring/Summer season.
If you can pick up the M&S dress, you can also accessorize the versatile piece with chic strappy sandals or a pair of luxe leather slides. Add a tote for the office or a raffia bag for the beach – the options are truly endless.
Shop more of our favorite midi dresses
& Other Stories fluid midi dress with puff sleeves
This summery midi dress from & Other Stories has feminine puff sleeves and floral details.
Nobody’s Child Lucia floral midi dress
A midi dress with a tiny floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody’s Child.
M&S Knit Midi Dress
From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Wear with leather slides.
Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress
Are you looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.
H&M smocked midi dress
H&M’s floral-print smocked midi dress is so flattering.
Mango Embroidered Yellow Mid-Length Dress
Bring on the sun with this embroidered midi dress from Mango.
AllSaints Osa Midi Dress
Lilac dresses are in fashion. Wear AllSaints’ Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.
Pretty midi dress with sumptuous cutouts
Featuring light cutouts, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely with discreet heels and a clutch.
New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress
Brighten up your wardrobe with this green button through midi dress from New Look.
Knit Midi Dress Karen Millen
For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.
COS mid-length dress
This COS midi slip dress comes in the prettiest shade of cobalt blue.
River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress
This ribbed midi dress from River Island will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Whistles Farfelle Floral Midi Dress
This bold floral print midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.
Reformation Casette linen midi dress
The white linen dress is a must-have for the new season. Pair Reformation’s Casette dress with your favorite gold jewelry.
Ottilie Cutout Poplin Dress Anthropologie
With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid-green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.
