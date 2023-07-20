July 22 | Multi Quartiers – 30+ Garage Sale in Danville! Saturday July 22 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.





Annual Woodranch, Meridian Hills, Belleterre garage sale in Danville! Saturday July 22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Over 30 participating families so far.

Pick up your card and list of participants at 2 locations. At the entrance to Wood Ranch (19 Woodranch Cir, Danville, CA) or at the corner of Camino Tassajara and Old Blackhawk Rd. Look for the Kehrig Team pop-up tent at both locations. All auction attendees will have balloons to mark their locations. Enjoy the sun, chat with your neighbors and buy/sell amazing items! Taking place in each participant’s personal garage in the neighborhoods of Woodranch, Meridian Hills and Belleterre. We look forward to seeing you and coordinating great deals! For more information, map, list of articles and list of participants, visit:

https://www.kehrigteam.com/garagesale2023 Here are some of the items sold: Two Pottery Barn quilts, two piano benches, an old but working Harmon Kardon receiver, three new 2×3 Tibetan rugs (Tahoe look), 40 Samsung TVs, clothing and miscellaneous.

Moving sale…aquarium, swing, outdoor recliner with cushion, outdoor pots and much more

Clothing and shoes for women and men.

Tons of clothes for men and women. Household items, decorative items, window treatments, books, electronics, televisions and more!

Downsizing – everything must go! Furniture, kitchen items, clothes, luggage and much more!

Household everything

Children’s clothing, toddler toys, kitchen utensils, decoration

Huge multi-family sale with home decor, clothing, pictures, glass clothing, small electronics, baby toys, games, books, toys and our famous chocolate chip cookies!

Adult clothing and footwear, men’s and women’s bike/triathlon kits, cycling shoes, children’s clothing (babies and toddlers), toys, assorted household items, women’s snowboard with bindings and more.

Wireless headphones, toys, computer desk and household items

Clothing and other miscellaneous items.

Multi-household: Decorative/kitchen/household objects; Tons of quality men’s/women’s/baby clothes/shoes; Designer handbags (Coach) various (children’s bike; Hoverboard, etc.). MOST everything under $10 (at promotional prices)! No early risers – small bills please.

Various

A lot of clothes.

Wrought iron king size headboard, Children’s toys, books, clothes, etc. Small appliance.

Children’s clothing, children’s toys, baby hats, kitchen utensils, vintage lamps, Shirley Temple dolls, vintage depression glassware, swimming items, other miscellaneous items.

Games, toys, children’s furniture

miscellaneous household items, children’s items (toys, clothing, etc.), sporting goods and men’s clothing

“Ladder platform 60.00, Baby barriers 20.00, 2x Military water, canisters 10.00, Stainless steel bin 10.00

2 x red bar stools 40.00″

Household items from three families: antique grandma clock, chairs, sofa, home decor, kitchen and bath, artwork, adult clothing, jewelry and MORE!

Excellent furniture, sofa, dining set, household items and children’s toys

Children’s clothing, books, housewares, children’s bicycles, scooters, board games, shoes

Garden swing, inflatable house, children’s room decorations, backpacks, lunch boxes, garden, furniture, blankets, children’s toys, children’s stuffed animals, gardening tools, general tools, DVDs, dress up princess 2 -4T, household items and much more.

random furniture, clothes, household items and books.

wine cellar, lamps, toys, school supplies, tennis rackets, tea towels

Women’s and men’s clothing, footwear, household items. Leaf blower/vac.

I have household, garden and mechanical tools, I also have 3 storage chests

And much more… Organized, hosted and advertised by: Kehrig’s Real Estate Team

www.KehrigTeam.com

FRAME# 00679296

