Israel is the center of my life, says famous fashion designer Elie Tahari

(July 19, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli fashion designer Elie Tahari, 71, is famous for his pantsuits, including those he personally dressed Hillary Clinton in in the 1990s. With his development of the more accessible brand, Theory, and lines for discount clothing stores like TJ Maxx, the pantsuit eventually became a fashion staple for a wide range of active women. But it became temporarily outdated during the two-plus years of the coronavirus pandemic, which left many women opting for tracksuits.

Fashion has completely changed, Tahari told JNS from his home in New Jersey, switching between Hebrew and English. It has become more laid back, price conscious.

Tahari didn’t change his style to fit the post-pandemic trend, but he left the model that had produced his meteoric success: window displays and department stores.

I did the collection online only, he says.

Not only was the move profitable, he told JNS, but the lockdowns gave him the opportunity to share his personal story, almost literally shredded in wealth. THE documentary Elie Tahari’s United States was released in 2021 and, since last month, has been available on Amazon.

Aria for a fashion artist

Two months before the pandemic, Tahari had met David Serero, an opera singer of Moroccan and Persian descent, at the Sephardic Film Festival that Serero produces.

Serero has also found his professional live performances interrupted by COVID-19, he told JNS from his home in Paris.

It was more about what was possible to watch, he told JNS. I said, I have to go to the cinema.

In Taharis’ life story, Serero was fascinated by how a homeless Persian-Israeli migrant in New York became a fashion maestro.

The interviews Serero conducted in Manhattan with Tahari form the centerpiece of what is essentially a tribute film, which also features influential figures from the fashion world. These include Melissa Rivers (an actress and daughter of Joan, who also appears in the film); designers Nicole Miller and Dennis Basso; and Fern Mallis, the Sephardi Jew who founded New York Fashion Week. Journalist and television host Katie Couric is also featured.

The documentary, which Serero directed and produced, hit film festivals last year. It was publicly screened earlier this month on July 2, coinciding with Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. (With the unrest in Paris, turnout was lower than expected and Tahari appeared via live video stream.)

Tahari at work. Credit: courtesy.

From the park bench to Park Avenue

Tahari was born in Jerusalem in 1952 to parents of Iranian descent who found life too difficult in the maabarottent cities set up on the outskirts of the country thriving primarily for Jewish immigrants from Middle Eastern countries.

He was only one year old when he, his parents and his six siblings returned to Iran. Four years later they returned to Israel, eventually settling in Sderot. His mother suffered from epilepsy, so Tahari was raised in an Israeli orphanage. Sewing was one of the few professions open to Jews in Iran. Taharis’ father had worked as a cloth merchant and his mother as a seamstress.

When Tahari moved to New York in 1971, he brought with him an inherited love for fabric and just $60. (It’s about $450 today, taking inflation into account, according to the US Department of Labor.) In the film, he describes someone telling him: New York is a Jewish city. I’m sure there are many agencies that could help you. In the end, he got ahead with this typical Israeli nerve.

The man, who slept on the benches of Central Park for several months when he could no longer afford a YMCA bed, literally became a millionaire by transforming a simple piece of cloth into a rag which transformed him into a rich man.

Working in an Israeli-owned clothing store in Manhattan and talking with female customers about what they liked and needed, he invented the topa tube fabric that was elegantly draped around a woman’s torso. He snuck into a boot parlor and received his first order of 250,000 pieces at $2 each.

The documentary portrays Tahari as a generally pared-back, down-to-earth, and humble designer in an industry known for its excesses and hyper-glamor. Models often dominate Tahari at the film’s fashion shows, but Serero attributes the designers’ success to listening to average women and what they were looking for.

The film depicts none of the industry’s dark competition, drug addiction, or even the kind of murder dramatized in recent films about Gucci, Halston and Versace. Ultimately, he never had a scandal, Serero said.

He chose not to depict Taharis’ dispute with a former business partner in the film. And, Tahari admitted, there was partying along the way. After all, her first fashion show was at the infamous Studio 54. There were times when I was confused, and when I got carried away by ego and drugs, Tahari told JNS. But I came to myself.

A movie poster about fashion designer Elie Tahari. Credit: courtesy.

Standing on my own two feet

The New York Kabbalah Center There was no Studio 54 in the 1970s, but the centre, whose most famous devotee was Madonna, was no stranger to controversy. Tahari had a positive experience, which helped ground him.

I was, for many years, a student of the Kabbalah Center, he told JNS. It taught me to be independent, to appreciate people and to treat them with respect.

Tahari was not religious growing up, although he attended a religious high school for two years in Kfar Chabad in Israel.

I think religion is wonderful, but I’m not connected to it, he says.

The former Israeli Air Force mechanic remains an outspoken Zionist. Israel is the center of my life, Tahari told JNS.

Serero compares the success of Taharis to that of Ralph Lauren (also Jewish) and Giorgio Armani, who are among the few still at the helm of their fashion empires after more than 45 years.

At least for now, the Elie Tahari brand (which is worth billions of dollars, by Serero) is not about to become a family business. His college-aged son and daughter are interested in real estate and psychology, respectively.

Whether it’s designers, real estate agents or psychologists, Tahari believes in the American dream, he told JNS.

It’s harder now, he says. But there are still more opportunities in the United States than in any country in the world.