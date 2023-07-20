Getting candid with THE BOYZ about The Journey, Music and THE Bs

Of all the groups that have been on the rise so far, THE BOYZ seem to be on the fast track to the main K-pop spotlight today with an ever-changing look and an ever-changing artistry. Since their debut in December 2017, the quality of everything from their visuals to performance has never missed a beat; they have made it their niche to create perfectly immersive concepts for their fans, THE Bs and in the coming months, this experience will be offered to fans around the world for the second time, with their second world tour, “ZENERATION”.

Versatility is hugely important in the media landscape, and all 11 members of THE BOYZ Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric have honed a somewhat invincible chameleon-like ability to meet any challenge of a new musical style or look. Ahead of their stop in Singapore tonight, we sit down for an exclusive chat with the rising band to talk about how it works, their musical journey, their special relationship with THE Bs, and their personal favorites on and off their extensive discography.

From its beginnings to today, what do you think has changed the most in the band?

Sang-yeon: As the years of experience piled on, the increased skills, determination and a certain eye-to-eye look were the things that changed the most.

Hyunjae: I don’t think much has changed. If I had to name one thing, I would say that our teamwork has become stronger and more cohesive over time.

Which member do you think has changed the most?

Jacob: Eric! he was just a little boy but now he has grown up well.

Younghoon: Looks like it’s Kevin. His body improved a lot because he trained constantly.

What has been the band’s favorite album concept so far?

Juyeon: My favorite concept was the fifth mini album “Chase”, when we transformed into a “stealer of hearts” in pursuit of love. Especially the title track “The Stealer” had funny and awesome lyrics that seem to take away everything important from the other person and have everything, but in the end, it was me who was robbed.

What new concept do you want to pursue as a band next?

New: I haven’t defined anything specific, but I trust that I can make anything work with the members, no matter what concept or album it is.

Sunwoo: I want to show you a song that embodies THE BOYZ’s “boyish” identity.

Lyrics are an essential vehicle for communicating with your fans: what are the most remarkable lyrics you have? Rappers, what are your favorite lines or rap verses you’ve written?

Sunwoo: I love the lyrics “You have become the horizon that parallels me crying” from the song “Horizon” in THE BOYZ’s recent 8th mini-album, “BE AWAKE”. Also, I like the rap part of the song “Back All Black” in our first mini album and Japanese debut album, “TATTOO”.

Eric: I love the lyrics “I hope our own season never changes” from my rap role in “Spring Snow”, a fan song from THE BOYZ’s debut album, “REVEAL”.

What words or phrases do you most like to hear from THE B?

Kevin: It’s always nice to hear that we were able to do something for our fans, no matter how small. Hearing that a fan went through a tough time listening to our songs or found strength in our lyrics is always amazing to hear.

Ju Haknyeon: I want to hear that I love you the most, and I can already hear it from THE B.

What was the most memorable/special encounter you had with THE B?

New: It’s hard to name just one moment, but the concerts are the most memorable and special. The greatest happiness for me is to be able to meet THE B and sing with THE B up close.

Hyunjae: All the moments spent with THE B are memorable and precious, but if I had to name one, it would be the concerts. Looking into each other’s eyes, presenting special events and being moved together always remain in my memories and are precious to me.

What are your favorite bonding activities to do as a group? Or is there an activity you all want to try together but haven’t had a chance to do?

Sang-yeon: I want to challenge myself in different ways and in different areas. Not only music, but also drama, variety shows and more. As an artist, I want to explore and apply myself in various fields.

Jacob: I feel like one day I would like to try to promote a concept like our nightmare song! make it a beautiful landscape while keeping a single concept.

What do you expect the most when you go on tour?

Younghoon: Of course, the most anticipated thing is to be able to meet THE B from different countries. I can’t wait for this moment.

Juyeon: What excites me the most is being able to experience different cultures from different countries and meet various fans.

What is the biggest difference between playing in musical shows and at concerts?

Q: I think both are great because you can meet THE B, but with music shows there are limits to what you can show, so your time with THE B is short. But concerts are different because we can share and enjoy many things with THE B for a long time, comfort each other and make happy memories together.

Eric: I love both music shows and concerts ever since I had the opportunity to meet THE B. If I had to compare, music shows have limits to what we can do, while concerts are the real time and place where THE BOYZ and THE B can make their dreams come true.

Do you have a favorite song to sing? Why is it your favorite is it the fan participation, the choreography or the singing of the song itself?

Kevin: I love playing “Water”! I specifically wanted to keep it in our set list because it’s a refreshing summer song and a great jam to bounce back with the fans.

Ju Haknyeon: I like the song titled “Timeless,” which is a fan song from BOYZ’s seventh mini album. Especially on recent tours, I’ve been so touched by fans singing this song despite being in different languages. Whenever I experience such fan events, I gain strength and feel so happy.

What are everyone’s favorite songs from THE BOYZ discography?

Hyunjae: Recently I’m in “Horizon”, a song from our 8e mini BE WAKED.

Sunwoo: My favorite is the title track of our 6e mini album “THRILL-ING”, the “THRILL RIDE”, which is also THE favorite of the B.

Can everyone recommend a song to your fans? What songs have you listened to recently?

New: I would like to recommend “Ocean” by Choi Yu Ree. It’s a song that brought me a lot of comfort in difficult times. I hope THE B will listen to it too and receive comfort when they go through difficult times.

Juyeon: I recommend Beenzino’s new album, “NOWITZKI”.

