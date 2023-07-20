Fashion
15 sports dresses for women to train in style in 2023
If dresses aren’t your thing, don’t worry, try matching workout sets or versatile skorts and a sports bra. When you’re looking for activewear, we’ve chosen outfits that move with you and are easy to wash so you can rinse and repeat. Absorbent fabrics push sweat to the surface, where it evaporates and keeps you dry so you can move easily. For a smooth transition, make it easier by tossing your racquet and groceries into Oprah’s favorite roomy tote before catching up with friends, and if you want to dress to impress, add sweat resistant jewelry to your arsenal of trendy streetwear. Whether you’re looking for understated luxury, Barbicore trends, or easy-to-wear looks, this edition is for you.
Emma is a New York-based writer who focuses on beauty, lifestyle, and fashion. When she’s not scribbling new ideas (pun intended), she performs on Broadway and records film scores as a Juilliard-trained violinist. His signatures appeared in rolling stone, Parents, In the style, The Everygirlwell, you get the idea.
