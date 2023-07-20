Summer fashion and style tips for men over 50





Adult men don’t sweat in the summer. They grab last year’s sunscreen, their old bathing suits and a baseball cap and head to the beach with carefree smiles. No drama about weight gain, sun damage, or whether their t-shirt and shorts will look classy in the clambake. That kind of self-confidence is awesome. But even the coolest, coolest, most sedate man can benefit from a few healthy grooming and wardrobe tips. Here’s how to keep that positive attitude. (Left to right) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF 50 Zinc Dry-Touch Face & Body Stick; Coppertone Sport Sun Spray SPF 50; Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Sport Sun Lotion SPF50; Sun Bum SPF30 Coconut, Banana & Watermelon Sun Lip Balm SVC; Target; Walmart; Sunburn 1. Master skin protection Sorry, guys, but sunscreen expires and loses potency. Toss out anything that feels watery, gritty, or lumpy (even leftovers from last winter’s getaway) and treat your skin to a new SPF of at least 30. Apply it daily, rain or shine, sunrise to sunset, just on scratches and tattoos. For quick protection when running errands, driving or walking the dog, choose a stick with no residue such asNeutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF 50 Zinc Dry-Touch Face & Body Stick($17, cvs.com) since UV rays pass through clouds, windshields and windows. Don’t forget to include the ears, neck and backs of the hands. For swimming, sports, and high-intensity activities like gardening, opt for water-resistant formulas, includingCoppertone Sport Sun Spray SPF 50($12, target.com) orHawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Sport Sun Lotion SPF50($11, walmart.com) and reapply every 80 minutes. Add lip protectionSun Bum SPF30 Coconut, Banana & Watermelon Sun Lip Balm($10, amazon.com) because our kisses are very vulnerable to hot rays and skin cancer. (Left to right) Toms of Maine North Woods antiperspirant and deodorant; Every Man Jack Men’s Every Man Jack Hydrating Sandalwood 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash; Gold Bond No-Mess Foot Powder Spray with Fresh Scent Walmart; Every Man Jack; Walgreens 2. Control odors once and for all Stinky armpits, sweaty hair, and smelly feet are a turnoff, no matter how good you look on the pickleball court. While you shower and brush your teeth daily and wash sweaty clothes between clothes, be sure to let shoes and sandals air out as well. Men tend to be minimalist, so the fewer products the better. Make an antiperspirant/deodorant combo such asToms of Maine North Woods Antiperspirant and Deodorant($6, walmart.com) daily action, plus a quick multitasking cleanser such asEvery Man Jack 3-in-1 Moisturizing Sandalwood Shampoo, Conditioner & Body Wash for Men($13, target.com) and finish by misting feet and all shoe soles with a deodorizing mist such asGold Bond No-Mess Foot Powder Spray with Fresh Scent($12, walgreens.com). Another instant fix: After each use, dust the insides of sneakers, slip-ons, and sandals with regular baking soda and let them sit overnight before shaking off the excess. It eliminates shoe odors the same way it does food odors in your refrigerator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aarp.org/entertainment/style-trends/info-2023/mens-summer-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos