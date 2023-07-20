New framework for regenerative agriculture aims to help shape impact measurement





The typical way fashion engages in regenerative agriculture is through a project or partnership that allows a brand to pay a premium for farmers who implement more sustainable practices. These premiums, however, are often not determined by the costs incurred by the farmer as a result of these practices; rather, they are paid as a premium, essentially, on the current price of the product for that crop. When commodity prices are low, these premiums are tolerable. What happens when the cotton commodity market blooms to triple or quadruple what we have seen due to global heat waves, drought and floods wiping out large areas? Will brands stay with producers and continue to encourage biodiversity measures, [soil organic carbon] build measures when the reference price explodes? said Burgess. For our business model to catch up with the ground-level stressors already triggered by climate change, we need to shift to region-specific pricing that matches region-specific adaptation measures. However, restructuring the functioning of the agricultural market is beyond the purview of the framework, says Textile Exchanges Jensen. It contains indicators relating to a fairer sharing of costs and risks between brands and farmers, she says, but the framework is not a standard and does not prescribe how business is conducted. He also points out that a central message of the 2022 landscape analysis was to recognize the direct link between socio-economic outcomes and holistic regenerative agriculture, which Textile Exchange says carries equal weight in the framework with indicators such as fair finance, livelihoods and farming community well-being alongside ecological impacts. The organization says the framework responds to the call for industry to adopt an approach that includes developing equitable partnerships with farming communities, and that a key principle is that producers are not expected to bear full responsibility for monitoring results alone. This is an important distinction, given the disproportionate amount of risk and burden typically imposed on farmers. The framework’s indicators are organized into farm-level and brand-level categories for this reason, Textile Exchange explains, to highlight the need for brands and farmers to share the work involved in transitioning from a farm to regenerative agriculture and track progress along the way. The overarching goal is to accelerate industry’s adoption of regenerative agriculture and ensure it does so in a way that benefits everyone. As Textile Exchange explains in the framework: “We believe that creating further alignment on the metrics to track, and laying the initial groundwork for how this might be done, is an essential step to accelerating progress in regenerative agriculture in a way that supports farming communities. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Weighing the Future of Fashion’s Alternative Materials, Post-Mylo EU textile waste proposal neglects major fashion landfills Unspun launches 3D weaving to reduce waste in fashion

