‘And just like that…’ Episode 6 recap: Carrie’s chilling glam moment





Spoiler alert! The following contains details for the sixth episode of “And Just Like That…” Season 2 (now airing on Max). Not even a winter hurricane can get in the way of Carrie’s style. In Thursday’s new episode of “And Just Like That…,” titled “Bomb Cyclone,” the quick-witted fashionista (Sarah Jessica Parker) is the keynote speaker at a widows’ conference, following the death last season of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Trouble is, a monstrous snowstorm has blanketed New York City, making it almost impossible to hail a taxi or catch a train. Undaunted, she plods through the snowy streets in true Carrie Bradshaw glamour: wearing a gray dress with brown and black stripes, made entirely of quilted fabric. ‘And just like that…’:Sarah Jessica Parker Talks ‘Exciting’ Carries Wedding Dress Reveal at Season 2 Premiere “It’s a Moncler” Parker told USA TODAY ahead of the Hollywood actors’ strike. “It’s like a whole other universe that exists around her. You almost have to walk into it like you’re walking into a condominium or something. It’s amazing to wear, and it’s actually a lot lighter than it looks because it’s padded nylon. So it’s pretty light and just huge in volume, but it was really fun.” Moncler, an Italian fashion brand, first introduced insulated jacket dresses in 2018. They have been worn by stars such as Shailene Woodley, Ezra Miller and Millie Bobby Brown on red carpets, with prices starting at about $2,200 (but often soaring much higher). Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the Sex and the City sequel series, said the massive hybrid dress required four hangers. It’s that extravagant, beautiful, over-the-top fashion stuff that’s supposed to make your jaw drop, he says. That’s why he’s here! The puffer dress is somewhat of a callback to Season 6 of Sex and the City, when Carrie stood up in a Paris hotel room wearing a puffy Versace dress. (She wore the dress again in And Just Like That last season.) That dress in that little hotel was so impractical, but so exciting to photograph in the show, King says. It broke a rule in my mind: sometimes reality has to go out the window.

