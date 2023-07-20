What happens when games and fashion converge?

What started as a regular fireside chat with a good friend of mine, Kelly Vero from Nak3dquickly went from having no set agenda to a heated debate about how digital product creation (DPC) and gaming, a space Kelly has been involved in for over 30 years, are on a collision course.

We discussed what prompted these sectors to collaborate more openly and more carefully than ever before. It was a lively discussion, sharing many ideas on the topics of DPC-3D and games – so much so that we agreed it would be interesting to capture and share our thoughts on what is likely to happen when these two worlds The Interline began writing about in 2020, in a in two parts series converge.

Kelly and I have been involved in our respective worlds of gaming and 3D fashion and apparel long enough to have witnessed evolutions and revolutions, time and time again. And we’ve also found that accelerating hardware and software solutions allow both sectors to deliver stunning, high-fidelity “real life” results. In recent years, Kelly has worked much closer to the fashion industry, which is how we met, and she now oversees the technical workflow within Nak3d – which is a fashion-first content engine that turns physical garments into digital items at the touch of a button.

During our 2 hour long chat, we discussed many topics related to the world of DPC-3D fashion and game ecosystems which have been constantly evolving and I’m sure we will pick up in future articles; but for now, we’ve started by exploring some of the main motivations why fashion and gaming companies are starting to partner, including the downstream and upstream use cases that together make up what we call the digital twin.

Before we get into the details, let’s share some of the differences between DPC-3D in the fashion and gaming industries. If we go back in time to 2001, [TC]2, a subsidiary of the AAMA (American Apparel Manufacturers Association) has developed a body scanner which fashion brands and retailers have used to conduct Britain’s first national size survey called SIZE UK. The survey was made up of major brands and leading retailers who each invested approximately 80,000 (approximately) to conduct a nationwide survey.

Then, in 2002, body scanners were used to scan 10,000 Americans (SIZE USA), which was the first significant study of Americans’ size and shape since the original ASTM study during World War II. ASTM, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems and services.

These surveys allowed fashion designers to use survey data to develop avatars that resembled human body measurements related to their target consumers. In the late 90s, the original DPC-3D avatars in fashion looked more like pixelated square-shaped robots than humans! We’ve come a long way since those early days of DPC-3D and have now come to a point where meta-humans are almost indistinguishable from real human photographs.

This massive leap in fidelity was why Kelly and I continued to talk about the rise of Unreal Engines MetaHuman technology, which was originally developed for the gaming sectors and is based on face scans of real people with a huge range of facial features and skin tones.

The challenge for the fashion industry is that MetaHumans are based on scans of a person’s face rather than the full body. With the announcement of the partnership between CLO Virtual Fashion and Epic Games (which owns the Unreal Engine), perhaps we will begin to hear about new developments that will help combine body measurements from fashion’s DPC-3D ecosystems and game’s MetaHuman faces, coming together to deliver the complete virtual twin?

And it’s not just Kelly and I talking about those futures; here is a direct quote from Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. “We strongly believe that digital apparel will play an important role in the future of digital entertainment and metaverse platforms,” he said, “We are building towards a future where we imagine the digitalization of everything, the convergence of Fashion with entertainment and the metaverse. Our visions are aligned and we are committed to building the future we envision.

We hope both companies will address the issue of connecting body and facial scans to create a complete human virtual twin that reflects realism!

But before we get too deep into the modern era, Kelly and I spent some time talking about the basics:

To mark: So what is a game engine, Kelly? And why is it suddenly so important for the fashion industry?

Kelly: This is a program or software development environment that we originally developed for create video games. Today, game engines are used for visualization (as with the development of fashion’s digital twins), collaborations, and more. Unlike the fashion use case, game engines focus on lots of things at once: characters, mechanics, and dynamics in games such as high-definition sound and art while easily handling millions of lines of code and delivering near-perfect physics quality!

To mark: Yes, and the fashion industry is catching up on rendering, not only making the product itself look perfect, but also putting the garment or wearable item in a realistic background to support product marketing.

Kelly: How has fashion technology aligned with the evolution of DPC-3D to use game engines?

To mark: It’s clear to me that the fashion and gaming industries are beginning to recognize the potential to reach new audiences by tapping into each other’s customer base, but these industries have been comfortable doing their own thing so far.

Kelly: Yes, but collaborations with fashion brands allow game companies to engage with people who may not be your traditional gamers but have an interest in fashion and pop culture.

As you can see, we agreed that fashion and gaming solutions platforms will eventually offer integrated ecosystems sharing common assets and file formats, allowing designers from both worlds to co-exist and share digital seamlessly. These joint developments will allow fashion brands to license virtual twins to gamers who can then choose their brand identity, worn on their avatars in the games they play.

This is something even casual observers will have heard before, so where does this vision really stand?

Kelly: A few luxury brands have attempted to achieve minimal success, largely due to their narrow campaign vision where most brands work on a platform-by-platform or game-by-game relationship. The proliferation of fashion as games content means that sharing common assets means a faster route to asset market. The fashion sector will be able to reach a larger market audience, both in the physical and digital world. Isn’t that exciting?

To mark: It completely changes the way we think about fashion, taking it from the process of physical development to effectively going digital.

Kelly: Where games have always lived and gamers know what to expect!

The other key consideration in bringing the industries together is the principle that the fashion and gaming DPC-3D ecosystems should work together to help designers from both industry sectors (fashion and gaming) produce realistic and accurately measured digital fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories that will be used seamlessly across both platform ecosystems. Popular games like Fortnite have collaborated with big-name fashion brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga to create exclusive in-game outfits and accessories, so I asked Kelly what she thinks is coming next:

To mark: How should fashion start?

Kelly: Working in formats that work across platforms is an important first step because it’s easier to digitize brands and apparel when the shared language is a digital language.

AFSHA IRAGORRI, 3D FASHION SOLUTIONS.

Kelly: Absolutely! At Nak3d, that’s exactly what we’ve been doing since our beginnings. My background in the gaming industry means I can help identify where fashion can thrive in the industry, and likewise fashion brands help us reach new markets.

To mark: Is the gaming industry ready to work with the fashion industry?

From Unreal Engine and Unity to digital PLM systems and design tools, fashion collaborations aren’t just about making clothes. They create opportunities for gaming companies to align their brand with well-established and influential fashion brands, which creates additional revenue streams for both parties. Phygital collaborations often generate hype and demand among gamers and fashion enthusiasts, leading to increased sales and brand profitability. Fashion collaborations often generate hype and demand among gamers and fashion enthusiasts, leading to increased brand sales and profitability, as well as improved gamer engagement and retention. And consumers.

Fashion is the driving force in bridging the gap between the world of gaming and mainstream popular culture where trends and influencer culture have a significant impact on consumer behavior, from cosplay and esports to virtual fashion shows and AR try-ons; technology is there for us to use rather than rob us of our creativity. It’s a tool, not a way of life Well, not yet, anyway.