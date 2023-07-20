Oversized, Drawstring & More – StyleCaster

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Staying on top of the best menswear trends can sometimes mean throwing away what you thought you knew, putting aside old opinions in favor of something unexpected. Take the rise of athleisure over the past decade: gear once reserved for the gym has become something sleek and street-ready, and that’s not the only sea-change in the world of menswear. Consider cargo pants.

With purely functional roots in the armed forces, cargo pants have been popular with hikers and those who love the great outdoors thanks to plenty of pockets, durable fabric like cotton, twill or ripstop, and roomy design. But cargo pants also get a bad rap as pants you wore in middle school or high school — a far cry from your modern tastes these days, right?

If you look closely, however, you’ll notice a change. Today’s cargo pants are more streamlined, made with a softer, stretchier fabric that fits better and doesn’t clutter pockets. Of course, all the classic colors are on display as well, from military-minded olive and khaki to dressier shades of navy and black.

Also, like your favorite joggers, you can wear the best cargo pants simply and in style, with a pocket tee and a denim jacket, for example. Some are even tapered like joggers, so you can show off your favorite high-top sneakers. It’s time to invest.

The Best Men’s Cargo Pants to Wear Right Now

Sometimes the best way to dive into a trend is to save a few bucks by shopping with a brand you trust. In that case, UNIQLO is definitely that brand, and this pair uses a clean set of side cargo pockets and stretchy cotton dobby fabric for a classic (rather than boyish) look.

Cutting back on the essentials of old-school cargo pants is the main mission of today’s cargo range, including this pair from Mark Wahlberg’s MUNICIPAL label. Ripstop cotton fabric is hardwearing, while this pair has six handy pockets for your travel needs.

Best known for their sleek, ultra-soft sweatpants (and for breathing new life into athleisure in general), John Elliott’s polished take on cargo pants feature a clean tapered leg and mid-rise waist in a stretchy polyester fabric.

DUER makes durable apparel (like flannel-lined stretch jeans) designed to perform from city to trail and back. That versatility is rare with these jogger-adventure hybrid pants, which look like something you’d find on screen in Dunes. Geometric cargo pockets use sleek concealed zippers, while the exclusive stretch cotton-blend fabric is triple stitched for durability.

Swap out your olive or khaki cargo pants for a clean, dressy look that pairs especially well with white sneakers. It’s the sharp navy color that really makes this pair a winner, although they’re also suitable for all-day city exploration, thanks to the stretchy cotton-blend fabric.

With a dash of inspiration through skater culture and a neat artistic touch through calligraphy detailing, PacSun manages to bottle SoCal vibes into a seriously cool pair of cargo pants in a straight fit. The only thing missing is a pair of low profile skate sneakers.

Show your love of the ‘three stripes’ with a pair of ripstop cotton cargo pants practically made to roll up when you show off your favorite Adidas high-tops or Samba sneakers.

The cargo pants get an upgrade that takes them from the field to fashion week via acclaimed American designer Todd Snyder. This pair features functional touches, like drawstring ankles for a customizable fit, while six pockets play up the classic military inspiration. Plus, the straight cut is snug enough to wear with a navy lightweight cotton blazer over a T-shirt for the perfect asymmetrical look.

G-STAR Raw shakes up the design of one of the best men’s cargo pants with every step. How? They moved the typical side pockets to the upper thigh for easy access to your EDC (everyday carry), and they flipped the fabric in a rich two-tone design. Trust me: this pair is guaranteed to stand out when worn with a deep olive field jacket for a monochromatic ensemble.

Herschel is on a mission to take control of your travel wardrobe. The brand already makes excellent travel bags, tote bags, dopp cases, etc., which are brightly colored and useful. Complete your next #OOTD for a day on the road with a lightweight, ripstop six-pocket cargo pant, ideal for streamlined travel.

All the cool kids are wearing Carhartt and its European-inspired WIP line these days (thanks, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna). While you might not be able to pull off all of A$AP’s Carhartt favorites, these ripstop cargo pants are a great start, with articulated knees adding a neat design detail alongside Carhartt’s classic dark beige colourway.