BestSecret appoints Elisa Radaelli as vice president of menswear





European off-price fashion online platform, BestSecret has decided to become the quiet destination of luxury”. As part of its elevation strategy, the company has also named luxury fashion expert Elisa Radaelli as vice president of menswear. The company said in a statement that the low-key strategy embodies a style of distribution that values ​​the art of sophistication and subtlety without exposing brand logos in the public online space. The company guarantees maximum discretion and brand equity protection to its brand partners by selling their excess stock within its invitation-only membership club. Commenting on the elevation strategy, Moritz Hahn, CEO of BestSecret, said: The attractive clientele and our closed, low-key club are part of our inherent appeal. Our elevation strategy adds new dimensions to this and demonstrates our commitment to continuously adapting our platform and services to the ever-changing needs of our partner brands, particularly in the high-end fashion segment.” Radaelli, the company added, previously worked for major off-price platforms such as The Outnet or Yoox, most recently as Director of Designer Brands Buying. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion management and an MBA from SDA Bocconi. She works from Milan and joined BestSecret in May 2023. “We are very pleased to welcome Elisa to our team. Her vast knowledge and mastery of the international luxury fashion industry enriches our offering and drives our elevation,” added Jason VisseDemortier, Director of Sourcing at BestSecret. With an assortment of around 3,000 international brands, the group offers its customers in 27 countries across Europe fashion at attractive prices in a high-end shopping environment. At the same time, BestSecret enables its brand partners to eliminate large-scale overstock with minimal visibility and maximum brand equity protection and offers them a flexible combination of a wholesale model and an organized platform. BestSecret generated revenue of €1,051 million in 2022 and employs approximately 1,900 people from over 90 countries. The group is owned by Permira Funds and the founding families Schustermann and Borenstein.

