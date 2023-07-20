Art of style: Ashlee Kleinert is a follower of socially responsible fashion





Ashlee Kleinert is the founder of Ruthies For Good, a staple among the collection of food trucks parked around Klyde Warren Park. Its fleet of grilled cheese food trucks, which showcases local nonprofits on its exteriors and delivers meals to local organizations and people in need, was born in 2011 after Kleinert attended a conference on nonprofits. While there, a speaker mentioned the growing food truck trend, and Kleinert thought of the late-night grilled cheese sandwiches her grandmother Ruth used to make. She decided to go into business. Kleinert also helps run The Good Foundation, which awards grants to nonprofits, social impact businesses, and more. Here, she shares her love for bags, bright colors, socially responsible fashion, and more: What I do I own a food truck business called Ruthies For Good and help run The Good Foundation and Dallas Doing Good. We work with a population of amazing humans who have encountered employment barriers and sometimes just need a first chance. Style icons I’m a big fan of Goldie Hawn for her old Hollywood style and Iris Apfel for her spunky style. fashion inspired There is power in our purchase. I usually try to build my outfit around a piece or two that are tied to giving back in some way. It takes a little longer, but it’s worth it, because there are wonderful brands that hire employees from marginalized communities or donate a percentage of their results to a good cause. Defined style I like to look approachable. If my style has a sense of fun and happiness, it affects my relationship with people and how they can relate to me. Fashion Essentials Bags. I feel like I have a traveling office in my car, so I have different bags for different projects, including a diaper bag for my grandkids’ unexpected babysitting needs. glance Anything colourful, relaxed and airy. How I accessorize I start with my shoes and build from there. I add jewelry with a story or social impact. Especially bracelets of bracelets! Favorite stories I like to mix. There are a few online stores where I shop regularly: Buru is my favorite at the moment. If I’m feeling adventurous, Genesis Womens Shelter has two amazing thrift stores that always provide a treasure if you hit it right. However, if I had to mention one store by name it would be MaryBeth Boutique on Lovers Lane for consistency and customer service. At work No two days are the same, so I choose what to wear based on my schedule. Someday I might jump in the food truck wearing comfy gym clothes under my Ruthies t-shirt. If I have an offsite meeting or board event, I’ll wear a pantsuit. I almost always wear my glasses because they make me feel good. Receive the D CEO newsletter

