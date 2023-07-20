Jenna Lyons Fashion Tips for Dressing Like RHONY Housewife

If you want to dress like a housewife, The Real Housewives of New Yorks Jenna Lyons has you covered.

For me, dressing like a housewife is like dressing like yourself, she said The dish of the day. I don’t think any of us are very traditional in our approach.

The fashion guru has shared assertiveness advice on what it takes to fit into the gorgeous RHONY ladies at the season 14 premiere, held on July 12. All six women in the revamped franchise bring their own unique style to the table.

We are all so different. I dress lower and kind of got called out because I wear jeans, t-shirts and denim shirts half the time, Jenna shared. We went on a trip and I bought about seven white shirts and they were like, ‘Are you kidding me?

The former J.Crew president, who now runs beauty brand LoveSeen, may gravitate towards a classic white shirt, but her upscale wardrobe has plenty of glamour, too. Jenna recently showed off her custom closet, complete with rows and rows of shoes that are the envy of the town, on a tour of his remodeled SoHo home.

I am a maximalist. I want all. I don’t get rid of things. I like the clothes, she confessed The dish of the day. I also have a huge basement full of clothes. Clothes are my friends.

During her rise to the top, Jenna has been open about her struggle with genetic Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome or incontinentia pigmenti, which causes skin scarring, hair loss and malformed teeth.Her own challenges even inspired her to create LoveSeen, a natural false lash line designed with the rich diversity of women in mind.

Jenna said The dish of the day she was open about the disorder and its impacts on her life to help explain what made her who she is today.

Otherwise, she discovered that people tend to make assumptions about why I’m comfortable or uncomfortable doing something and don’t realize the real reason behind it.

I’ve also found that hiding it makes people wonder and they want to know more, so I’m just being honest about it. It’s a part of me, a big part of me. It was a really big deal growing up and still is a big deal, she shared.

To help others like her, or those who just want to have amazing lashes, Jenna created LoveSeen.

When we started making the product, we realized that I didn’t know how to do anything but a fitting because that’s what I grew up with,” Jenna said.

Wanting to add to the brands’ diversity, she quickly sought out women, ages 17 to 72, to help market the eyelashes.

You start to see that everyone’s eye shape is different and what they need is different, Jenna shared. Everyone has their own thing and so I think what we’ve achieved is also important to show.

That’s why Jenna felt it was important to include a diverse set of women on the company’s website.

This season, fans will see Jenna (and fellow housewife and content creator Sai De Silva) in action during a modeling call for the beauty brand.

If you came to the site but could see someone who looked like you, maybe felt familiar, you could see, “Oh, that last one might look like me,” Jenna added. It was important for us to make sure there was a visual connection.

When Jenna isn’t taking the fashion industry by storm, she can often be found spending time with her teenage son Beckett, with whom she shares ex-husband Vincent Mazeau.

She adorably taken to instagram to wish the teenager a happy birthday in October 2021, but not before taking a moment to playfully poke fun at the pain of labor.

15 years ago today I met the most important person in my life. My anesthesiologist. Beckett Lyons Mazeau arrived at 2:30 p.m. on October 3. I couldn’t love you more – never ever never not love you. I’m incredibly proud of you. Thank you for letting me be your mom – it’s the best lowest paying job ever. I LIKE YOU. HAPPY BIRTHDAY B!!! she wrote alongside a stream of red heart emojis and an adorable snap of baby Beckett.

Jenna said The dish of the day that she worked hard to create memorable traditions every year with her son, even though she didn’t grow up with religion and had a mother who wasn’t a fan herself.

One of them is a pie fight which we couldn’t do because of the weather, but normally we have a huge pie fight and I blocked the street and we all throw pies at each other and it’s so much fun, she said. I love him too.

Um, can we participate in that one?