AYR’s Max Bonbrest and Brice Pattison on making clothes that are meant to last

Founded in 2014 by Max Bonbrest and Maggie Winter, AYR offers a wide selection of men’s and women’s clothing with the ultimate goal of accompanying the consumer through every season of life and creating quality clothing for those who want to invest in a sustainable wardrobe.

Here, Bonbrest and Brice Pattison, VP of menswear design at AYRdiscuss the hottest cuts for men in brands spring collection.

Rivet: What are your best-selling haircuts for men?

Max Bonbrest: The Normie, our classic straight leg denim, has been a big hit, with both the Cowboy (dark wash) and Holiday (light wash) being top sellers.

Rivet: What are your best-selling non-denim items?

MB: Sweaters have been a popular category for men’s clothing. The Big Softie in navy and Oyster, and the antimicrobial, wrinkle-resistant, body temperature-regulating Two-a-Daysan extra-fine merino wool that wears like a sweatshirt but looks like a sweater are standout hits.

Rivet: What is the best decision your company has made in the last year?

MB: AYR DNAmagnificent textiles, versatile design, understated elegance, functionality and comfort easily translate into menswear. It’s a super natural evolution for us and a category we were excited to expand into last year.

Rivet: How has the business changed since the pandemic for the better? For the worst?

MB: The pandemic gave us the opportunity to pause and reassess how we were functioning, to focus on what was working and eliminate what was not. It has helped us streamline our business in both process and product. We emerged from the pandemic a profitable business with a focused mission and an all-star team.

Rivet: How much does the average purchase cost?

MB: Our average purchase is between $250 and $300.

Max Bonbrest (left) and Maggie Winter (right), co-founders of AYR

Rivet: Describe your approach to designing new collections.

Brice Pattinson: My intention has always been to make dressing not only easy, but enjoyable. My favorite items from the collection are the ones that go together and have multiple uses, because that’s how we all dress on a daily basis, right?

AYR produces in small quantities, on a slow schedule. We have been diligent in making the right quantity and designing with permanent wearability (not trend) in mind, so that when our customer buys something new, it turns in their existing wardrobe. I believe in the longevity of goods and I apply this functionality to both what I design and what I consume.

Rivet: What are your favorite items?

Brice Pattisson: The Casino is one of my favorite pieces from the collection, it works like a chore coat and is worn like a double breasted blazer. Paired with our Pal pants, it can make it easy for a casual, casual suitor to switch back to denim for a more casual look.

Another favorite is the everyday shirt which is lightweight, 100% merino wool poplin shirt that feels great, fits great, and keeps you looking as cool as it looks. In addition, it is machine washable, which is an important factor for daily use. I also like the simplicity and versatility of recreational golf jackets like The Club, with elastic drawstrings at the waist to adjust the fit.

Rivet: What’s new in the spring collection?

PA: Our Capital T is more of an ambience than a typical T-shirt due to its relaxed fit. Made from a super satisfying heavyweight cotton jersey, it’s super soft too. I love a classic hickory stripe for spring that we’ve dialed into our Alpha shirt and Houseplant pants.

We also added PHD, a long sleeve pique polo shirt, The Couch, cotton plain and striped twill shorts with a no-fuss elastic waistband and classic drawstring, vented pockets and a super versatile 6 inseam with a relaxed fit through the legs and a pull-on zip hoodie for cooler evenings.

Rivet: How would you describe yourself as a consumer and who is your ideal consumer?

PA: Value and versatility are important to me, so I look for things that are classic and will last in both style and wear. It’s part of the AYReverythings philosophy made to be worn, re-worn and fixed forever. I am an advocate for the beauty of repaired casual clothing.

