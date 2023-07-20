A man whose stepmother wore the ‘dress that broke the internet’ to her wedding will face trial for attempting to murder his wife.

Keir Johnston, 38, will stand trial in Glasgow High Court in May 2024 after he allegedly assaulted his wife Grace and brandished a knife at her at Maggie Thomsons Cottage on the Isle of Colonsay on March 6 last year.

He faces separate charges of 11 years of domestic violence against Grace. The allegations include physical assault, control of his whereabouts and finances.

Johnston, from Moffat, Scotland, rose to internet fame in 2015 after an image of his mother-in-law’s dress dubbed ‘The dress that broke the internet’ went viral due to how it split people’s opinion of her true colour.

A wedding guest shared a photo of the dress on social media, sparking debate over whether its color was blue and black or white and gold.

Keir Johnston, 38, whose stepmother wore the ‘dress that broke the internet’ at her wedding, will stand trial charged with attempting to murder his wife Grace (pictured together)

Johnston, from Moffat, Scotland, rose to internet fame in 2015 after an image of his mother-in-law’s dress dubbed ‘The dress that broke the internet’ went viral (pictured)

A virtual hearing took place today at the High Court in Glasgow where Johnston was represented by his solicitor Gareth Reid.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney KC got a vulnerable witness request accepted by Judge Lord Armstrong at the short hearing.

The judge then set a floating five-day trial for May 7 and Johnston’s statute of limitations was extended.

The attempted murder charge says Johnston pinned his wife to the ground and sat astride her.

It is alleged that he repeatedly placed his hands around his neck and squeezed him.

Johnston allegedly made threats of violence, threatened with death and brandished a knife against her.

The prosecution says it was for Grace’s injury, mortal danger and attempted murder.

Johnston faces two separate charges alleging an additional 11 years of abuse between 2011 and 2022.

Johnston allegedly first assaulted Grace at Maggie Thomsons cottage as well as the Colonsay Hotel.

He would have pushed her, placed his hand around her neck and squeezed her. Johnston allegedly chased after her, grabbed her by the arm, and tried to get into a car with Grace in it.

The prosecution goes on to say that Johnston punched Grace’s arm through the open window and placed her in a headlock.

He is further stated to have dragged Grace out of a pub when she refused to leave with him.

Dubbed “The dress that broke the internet”, it became a social media hit when it was first shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill, who asked for help solving the color dilemma. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also shared it. The couple then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they were awarded $10,000 and a trip to Grenada after revealing on American television that he was black and blue.

The second charge says Johnston engaged in a course of conduct that was the abuse of Grace.

The allegations include pinning him against a wall, placing his hand around his neck and brandishing a knife at him.

He allegedly shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards her.

Johnston further allegedly isolated Grace from her friends and discouraged her from meeting them.

Grace was reportedly asked to cook meals for Johnston at specific times for him.

Her movements were reportedly monitored and she was contacted several times to find out where she was and who she was with.

The prosecution finally said that Johnston monitored her finances and controlled the amount of money she had access to.

The 38-year-old denies all charges against him, with the case continuing for a new preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024.

The couple shot to worldwide fame following their 2015 wedding after the mother of the bride wore a dress that sparked a worldwide phenomenon about her true colors – because millions saw her in black and blue, and millions more saw white and gold.

Dubbed “The dress that broke the internet”, it became a social media hit when it was first shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill, who asked for help solving the color dilemma.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also shared it. The couple then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they were awarded $10,000 and a trip to Grenada after revealing on US television that he was black and blue.