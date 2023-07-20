Fashion
Man whose stepmother wore ‘The Dress That Broke the Internet’ to her wedding will face trial for attempting to murder his wife
A man whose stepmother wore the ‘dress that broke the internet’ to her wedding will face trial for attempting to murder his wife.
Keir Johnston, 38, will stand trial in Glasgow High Court in May 2024 after he allegedly assaulted his wife Grace and brandished a knife at her at Maggie Thomsons Cottage on the Isle of Colonsay on March 6 last year.
He faces separate charges of 11 years of domestic violence against Grace. The allegations include physical assault, control of his whereabouts and finances.
Johnston, from Moffat, Scotland, rose to internet fame in 2015 after an image of his mother-in-law’s dress dubbed ‘The dress that broke the internet’ went viral due to how it split people’s opinion of her true colour.
A wedding guest shared a photo of the dress on social media, sparking debate over whether its color was blue and black or white and gold.
Keir Johnston, 38, whose stepmother wore the ‘dress that broke the internet’ at her wedding, will stand trial charged with attempting to murder his wife Grace (pictured together)
Johnston, from Moffat, Scotland, rose to internet fame in 2015 after an image of his mother-in-law’s dress dubbed ‘The dress that broke the internet’ went viral (pictured)
A virtual hearing took place today at the High Court in Glasgow where Johnston was represented by his solicitor Gareth Reid.
Prosecutor Paul Kearney KC got a vulnerable witness request accepted by Judge Lord Armstrong at the short hearing.
The judge then set a floating five-day trial for May 7 and Johnston’s statute of limitations was extended.
The attempted murder charge says Johnston pinned his wife to the ground and sat astride her.
It is alleged that he repeatedly placed his hands around his neck and squeezed him.
Johnston allegedly made threats of violence, threatened with death and brandished a knife against her.
The prosecution says it was for Grace’s injury, mortal danger and attempted murder.
Johnston faces two separate charges alleging an additional 11 years of abuse between 2011 and 2022.
Johnston allegedly first assaulted Grace at Maggie Thomsons cottage as well as the Colonsay Hotel.
He would have pushed her, placed his hand around her neck and squeezed her. Johnston allegedly chased after her, grabbed her by the arm, and tried to get into a car with Grace in it.
The prosecution goes on to say that Johnston punched Grace’s arm through the open window and placed her in a headlock.
He is further stated to have dragged Grace out of a pub when she refused to leave with him.
Dubbed “The dress that broke the internet”, it became a social media hit when it was first shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill, who asked for help solving the color dilemma. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also shared it. The couple then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they were awarded $10,000 and a trip to Grenada after revealing on American television that he was black and blue.
The second charge says Johnston engaged in a course of conduct that was the abuse of Grace.
The allegations include pinning him against a wall, placing his hand around his neck and brandishing a knife at him.
He allegedly shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards her.
Johnston further allegedly isolated Grace from her friends and discouraged her from meeting them.
Grace was reportedly asked to cook meals for Johnston at specific times for him.
Her movements were reportedly monitored and she was contacted several times to find out where she was and who she was with.
The prosecution finally said that Johnston monitored her finances and controlled the amount of money she had access to.
The 38-year-old denies all charges against him, with the case continuing for a new preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024.
The couple shot to worldwide fame following their 2015 wedding after the mother of the bride wore a dress that sparked a worldwide phenomenon about her true colors – because millions saw her in black and blue, and millions more saw white and gold.
Dubbed “The dress that broke the internet”, it became a social media hit when it was first shared on Tumblr by wedding guest Caitlin McNeill, who asked for help solving the color dilemma.
Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also shared it. The couple then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they were awarded $10,000 and a trip to Grenada after revealing on US television that he was black and blue.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12320565/Man-mother-law-wore-Dress-Broke-Internet-wedding-stand-trial-accused-trying-murder-wife.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Man whose stepmother wore ‘The Dress That Broke the Internet’ to her wedding will face trial for attempting to murder his wife
- Technology drives innovation and employee participation at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
- Lewis Silkin – Updated Immigration Rules with effect from July and August 2023
- Police are searching for the suspected lion near Berlin
- Trump aide makes grand jury appearance in 2020 election probe
- Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan pays respects at Amarnath cave shrine
- “What a mean woman” – Tennis fans call for sanctions against Amarissa Kiara Toth after Hungarian behavior against Zhang Shuai
- Google tests AI tool that can create news articles
- International Experience: Computer Science students study abroad in London
- FIRST-EVER ENTERTAINMENT RESIDENCE AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH: POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, A NEW HOLIDAY SHOW IN MUSIC, MAGIC AND CIRCUS | Business
- Fashion brands embrace adaptive clothing to empower people with disabilities
- Euro area monthly balance of payments: May 2023