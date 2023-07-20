Fall/Winter 2023 fashion campaigns are filled with style inspiration





When it comes to fashion, it’s never too early to start wearing the next trend or investing in that upcoming item. So why not take a look at what’s hitting stores and online in the coming months, and look to the Fall/Winter 2023 campaigns? You can expect to find cozy knits and embellished skirts at Prada, while the look at Burberry is all about cold weather gear like trench coats and wellies. These pieces have us really excited for the #sweaterweather season (because we’d love to trade that August heat for crisp, crisp fall air, please). As you scan through the images, you’ll likely recognize some familiar and prominent faces. Prada’s cast of star models includes the likes of Black Panther actor Letitia Wright and Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer, and Miu Miu invited his muse, actress Emma Corrin, whom you may know The crown back for another round of photos. And at Vivienne Westwood, casting and brand campaigning has become a family affair, as the people closest to the late designer star and execute her seasonal creative direction. As we head into August and then, in a heartbeat, September for fall, you’ll want to keep the announcements below in your back pocket. That way, when it’s time to shop for a new bag or a new fall outfit, you know exactly where to look for inspiration. Prada Willy Vanderperre The Pradas Fall/Winter 2023 campaign features an all-star cast that includes Letitia Wright, Hunter Schafer and Benedict Cumberbatch. The actors, dressed in an assortment of Prada novelties are (naturally) in conversation with a flower. According to the press release, this design is a metaphor for humanity, used as an outward expression of our thoughts and feelings, we can find a synergy between flowers and an embodiment of the human experience… Taking the photos as a sign to stop and smell the roses while wearing Prada of course. miu miu So Gertner The tone of the Miu Mius Fall/Winter 2023 campaign is one of sensuality and ease. You’ll recall that Miuccia Prada wowed fans with crystal underwear and sheer skirts on the runway in March and now those same edgy looks you saw on the runway are hitting shelves soon. To promote the new seasonal range, the house called on Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and Zaya Wade to act in commercials. Dior Brigitte Niedermair Do we need all this outfit? Yes yes. Dior teaches a lesson in the power of layering in its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign while highlighting all the season’s new must-have pieces. You’ll recall that Maria Grazia Chiuri drew her ideas from the wardrobes of Catherine Dior, Dith Piaf and Juliette Grco, so expect plenty of timeless, elegant silhouettes like flared skirts and tailored blouses. Burberry Burberry/Tyrone Lebon As a follow-up to Burberrys’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection, new creative director Daniel Lees’ debut work for the brand, the accompanying campaign further embraces the brand’s outdoor apparel heritage. The photos were taken around the Isle of Skye (in Scotland) and the Giant’s Causeway (in Northern Ireland) by Tyrone Lebon. Models wore protective and boosting trench coats, wellies, military jackets, blankets and argyle sweater designs that you will soon see on all fashion girls and celebrities. Vivienne Westwood Jürgen Teller The seasonal campaign is a tribute to the late designer who founded her eponymous brand in 1971. Westwoods’ husband, Andreas Kronthaler, wrote in a statement that they shot the photos in the neighborhood where she grew up in Hollingworth, England, while the cast included people near and dear to them, from Westwoods’ son Ben to Kronthalers’ granddaughter Cora Corr. We ended the day at the tomb of Viviennes and took some pictures there. It was very special to document this moment, Kronthaler said in the press release. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

