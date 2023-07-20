Domestic violence fundraiser urges brides to destroy their wedding dresses

Honey, you should destroy the dress.

When Melanie Jaycock’s mother, Fern, died in October 2021, the Woodstock, Ont., business owner inherited many personal effects. Among them was her mother’s wedding dress. Jaycock offered the polyester toga (70s cashmere, she jokes) to museums without success. She was about to donate it to a thrift store when she heard about a one-time fundraiser. With her husband’s encouragement, Jaycock decided to destroy her dress.

The trend of destroying or trashing a dress has been around for about 20 years. Fancy dresses are soiled to wrap up wedding festivities in style or mark the end of a marriage, with newly divorced women donning their dresses one last time for a messy night on the town. Thanks to Cheryl Haskett, farmer, co-owner of Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life an agritourism program and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, this trend has become an empowering community experience.

Each fall, Haskett invites former brides, bridesmaids and anyone with a special occasion ensemble to his farm in Bright, Ontario, to Destroy the dress. Haskett describes the event as an uplifting and soul-satisfying fashion event and fundraiser. Participants roll in mud and cuddle with baby goats, soiling their once pristine robes as they say goodbye to a chapter of their lives that no longer serves them. All program fees support a scholarship fund for survivors of domestic violence.

This combination of good energy for a good cause resonated with Jaycock, who was eager to channel her grief into something positive. She describes her participation in Wreck The Dress 2022 as an opportunity to let go, something both exhilarating and peaceful. Dressed in her mother’s wedding dress and carrying her picture, Jaycock joined around 50 other participants and got dirty amid mud, straw and goats.

Haskett predicts that this year’s event, on September 23, will have between 200 and 400 attendees and promises more mess (farm-safe colored powders are added to the mix) and more animal time (always at a safe distance, so more reserved animals like alpacas still enjoy their personal space). Sustainability is a priority, and Haskett is looking for a sponsor to help clean up the destroyed dresses so they can be donated to thrift stores. A live band, women-owned market, two food trucks, aerial dance demonstration, on-site raffle, and online auction complete the festivities (which members of the public can enjoy via a spectator ticket). Everything is captured by professional photographers.

The fundraiser benefits from a scholarship administered through the Waterloo Region Women’s Crisis Servicesa deeply personal cause for Haskett.

I went through a women’s shelter with my kids, and part of my story is through domestic abuse and abuse as a child. And part of that story was that I wasn’t actually allowed to continue my education. And that’s something that stays with me to this day, she said.

The scholarship benefits survivors of domestic violence who are pursuing post-secondary education as well as those who need help starting a business.

One of the things I’ve seen going through this system is that there was a lot of support when you’re there in the shelter, but then you leave and you’re kind of stuck, Haskett says.

And when that happens, finding a job that will financially support your family can be very difficult because you can be stuck in a system. For me, it’s about women who find themselves in these situations, and they’re ready to be more than just a survivor and have that survivor tag, and they’re ready to thrive, but they need support to do that.

A fancy dress such as a wedding dress was the definition of a one-time purchase, something that was meticulously cleaned and preserved, never to be used again. But thanks to Haskett, people like Melanie Jaycock can end a chapter of their lives on a high note and give their finery a final hurray. When asked what his mom would have thought of mud-covered hijinks, Jaycock doesn’t hesitate: I could feel her laughing!

Vanessa Chiassonis an Ottawa-based freelance writer, travel blogger and digital strategist.

