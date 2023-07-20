Fashion
Up To 25% Off Running Shoes
In case you missed it, Nordstroms Anniversary Sale opened to the public earlier this week on July 17. Whether you need a fashion update or new sneakers, the most famous retailer sale of the year is one you won’t want to miss. Plus, one of our editor-tested running sneaker brands, On, has a handful of finds that are up to 25% off, including one of our favorite cushioned running sneakers, the cloud monster. Be warned, Nordstrom’s annual sale is popular, so sizes and colors are likely to sell out quickly. If you see a pair that suits you, you’ll want to quickly add it to cart.
Nordstrom’s Best Running Birthday Deals
The sneakers have a unique look and a pretty cool design structure that separates them from the rest. Take the above cloud monster. It’s a great choice for the everyday runner looking for a bit more cushioning than your standard running kicks. We are also seeing discounts on Cloud X 3 sneakers. The shoes feature a moderate heel lift, super lightweight feel, and lighter cushioning than the brand’s other models. There is also the Cloud X 3 Offset sneakers, which have a similar design.
Like we said, kicks are up to 25% off, and the ever-popular sale is sure to see some sizes and color options sell out. We recommend getting *on* (we couldn’t resist) if you’re going to grab a new pair of shoes for the second half of summer. If Nordstrom isn’t your size (or your favorite style), there are a handful of On sneakers still for sale on Amazon after day one you can buy.
