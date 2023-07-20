Fashion
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: 40+ Best Fashion Deals
In case you missed it, Nordstrom’s 2023 Anniversary Sale opened to the public this week. That means until August 6, you can grab deals on rarely-discounted fashion, beauty, home, and travel items. So if you wanted to upgrade your wardrobe, there’s no better time than the present. The Anniversary Sale is also a great opportunity to invest in boots and jackets for fall, as this is the last time you’ll likely see these items on sale until Black Friday.
The department store sale offers thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes and accessories. To help you find the best deals, we’ve rounded up the best fashion deals below and broken them down by category. Some items are already sold out, so don’t wait to add your favorites to your cart.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women’s Clothing Deals
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: Now $65, Was $98 (34% off)
- Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas: Now $41, Was $59 (31% off)
- Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket: Now $150, Was $300 (50% off)
- Natori Bliss Perfection Underwired Contour Bra: Now $47, Was $70 (33% off)
- Assorted Supima Cotten Bombas mixed socks (pack of 6): Now $55, Was $78 (29% off)
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers: Now $43, Was $65 (34% off)
- Levis Ribcage High Rise Straight Leg Jeans: Now $66, Was $98 (33% off)
- BlankNYC Franklin High Waisted Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants: Now $60, Was $128 (53% off)
- French Connection Babysoft Blouson Sleeve Half-Zip Sweater: Now $80, Was $128 (38% off)
- Hartfield Madewell Lustreweave Cropped Shirt: Now $60, Was $92 (35% off)
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Best deals on women’s shoes and accessories at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
- Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals: Now $130, Was $170 (24% off)
- Ugg Discoquette Real Sheepskin Slippers: Now $75, Was $110 (32% off)
- Coach Buffed Grained Leather Shoulder Bag: Now $199, Was $295 (33% off)
- On Cloudswift Running Shoe: Now $113, Was $140 (19% off)
- Bony Levy earrings in 14 carat gold: Now $149, Was $198 (25% off)
- Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule: Now $65, Was $95 (32% off)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote: Now $140, Was $195 (28% off)
- TOMS Diana Platform Wedge Sandal: Now $60, Was $90 (33% off)
- Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses: Now $196, Was $293 (33% off)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Trainers: Now $56, Was $90 (38% off)
- Adidas Nizza Platform Trainers: Now $57, Was $75 (24% off)
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men’s Clothing Deals
- Rodd & Gunn Ellerslie Short Sleeve Linen Button Down Shirt: Now $80, Was $138 (42% off)
- AllSaints Underground Logo Organic Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt: Now $110, Was $169 (35% off)
- Volcom Frickin Elastic Waist Shorts: Now $36, Was $55 (35% off)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Crewneck Underwear (5 Pack): Now $40, Was $65 (35% off)
- Nordstrom Performance Chinos: Now $40, Was $80 (50% off)
- Barbour Bowden quilted nylon jacket: Now $215, Was $325 (34% off)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pant: Now $70, Was $98 (29% off)
- Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt: Now $50, Was $70 (29% off)
- Ted Baker London Jefferson Flat Front Wool Dress Pants: Now $150, Was $228 (34% off)
- Obey polo still life: Now $53, Was $80 (34% off)
Best men’s shoes and accessories deals at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
- Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Trainers: Now $110, Was $160 (31% off)
- Rains Small Weekend Duffel Bag: Now $60, Was $85 (29% off)
- Calvin Klein Performance Boxer Shorts (5 Pack): Now $45, Was $72 (38% off)
- Ugg Classic Scuff Slippers: Now $65, Was $100 (35% off)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker: Now $75, Was $95 (21% off)
- Tom Ford Jameson 52mm Sunglasses: Now $266, Was $395 (33% off)
- Marietta Voyageur Tumi Tote Bag: Now $276, Was $395 (30% off)
- rocker shoes: Now $50, Was $75 (33% off)
- Adidas Originals Trefoil Quarter Socks (6 Pack): $15, Was $20 (25% off)
- Movado Bold Access watch with leather strap: Now $370, Was $550 (33% off)
- Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Shoulder Bag: Now $38, Was $55 (31% off)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/2023/07/20/nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2023-fashion-deals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Extensions, Kessel’s Day with the Cup
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: 40+ Best Fashion Deals
- Google’s latest price hike is YouTube Premium, which now costs $13.99 per month
- Donald Trump Shows Support For Jason Aldean – OutKick
- UK handed Boris Johnson and Liz Truss aides nearly $3m in exit pay – POLITICO
- Cluster munitions: Ukraine began using US-supplied cluster munitions in combat
- Cut! Hollywood Actors Union strike affects 2023 Longmire Days fundraiser in Buffalo
- Robotics Factory Finds Home at Tech Forge: Driving Robotics Innovation in Pittsburgh
- Trump’s ex-lawyer who believes he may be indicted
- Narendra Modi breaks silence on ethnic violence in Manipur after video of sexual assault on women emerged
- Bank Account Closure: What the New Rules Mean for UK Customers | Banking and Architectural Association
- Ahead of Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie release, Bollywood celebrities are rocking the Barbiecore trend